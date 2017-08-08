Juan Carlos Payano faces Alexis Santiago on 8/22 on PBC on FS1

Former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (18-1, 9 KOs) will face Alexis Santiago (21-4-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round bantamweight matchup that headlines Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes August 22 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas and presented by Mayweather Promotions.

Payano versus Santiago replaces the previously announced main event that featured a lightweight match between Mickey Bey and Anthony Peterson that was cancelled after Bey was injured in training.

“I am excited to be back in the ring and on the way back to the top,” said Payano. “I don’t plan to allow anything to derail me from being champion again. I’m ready to put on a great performance and get the big fights that I want. I’m looking forward to once again reigning supreme in this division. I’m never in a boring fight so you won’t want to miss it on August 22!”





“I’ve been staying steady with training camp and everything has been really smooth,” said Santiago. “After my last fight I took a few months off to let my body heal and I feel much better going into this fight. My opponent is tough and aggressive. He’s a former world champion but I feel that I have what it takes to win. This fight is happening during the biggest fight week in boxing and I couldn’t be happier. I’m just staying focused on doing what I have to do to get in the ring and get that win.”

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT as part of an exciting week of events presented by Mayweather Promotions and leading up to the Mayweather vs. McGregor showdown on Saturday.

The August 22 show will also feature a showdown between once-beaten lightweights Jamel Herring (16-1, 9 KOs) and Ladarius Miller (13-1, 4 KOs), who will meet in a 10-round match.

“I was so excited when I got the news that I got this opportunity,” said Herring. “This is a huge stage for me to be on and it is an honor. I’ve been training alongside some great guys in camp to make sure I am in top shape and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m familiar with Ladarius from when I trained in the Mayweather Boxing Club a couple years ago. I don’t underestimate him, but I’ve been in the ring with tough vets and I think I’ve got what it takes.”





“I think a lot of people have doubted me in the past, but lately I feel like I am finally getting the recognition I knew I deserved,” said Miller. “My team has been great in encouraging me to stay consistent. I had to make a lot of changes to help me evolve as a fighter physically and mentally. I feel mentally locked in right now and my last few fights have showed my hungry wont-back-down side and on August 22 the fans just better be ready to see ‘Memphis.’ I’ve seen my opponents resume and all I can say is, this is going to be a good ol’ brawl.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, are priced at $125, $100, $75 and $50 and are on sale tomorrow, August 9. Tickets are available online at www.samstownlv.com/entertain.

“This is an incredible event to kick-off the biggest fight week in the history of boxing,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “We are proud to announce that some of Mayweather Promotions’ top prospects will be featured on their own FS1 and FOX Deportes card, giving the fans nonstop action and excitement for the whole week. We have a great lineup in-store with former world champion Juan Carlos Payano taking on Alexis Santiago in the main event and Jamel Herring and Ladarius Miller in the co-feature. It is truly going to be an action filled night of boxing.”

The two-time Dominican Olympian Payano began his path towards another world title with a stoppage of Isao Gonzalo Carranza in January, after first becoming a champion via a technical decision over Anselmo Moreno in September 2014. The accomplished amateur won gold at the 2006 Central American and Caribbean games with victories over McJoe Arroyo and Yoandris Salinas. He defeated Jundy Maraon, Jose Silveria and Luis Maldonado on the way to his title shot and engaged in a pair of exciting fights with Rau’shee Warren that saw him defend his title in August 2015 and lose in June 2016.

A pro since 2009, the 26-year-old Santiago had won ten consecutive bouts before dropping a decision to Jose Cayetano in his last contest. The Phoenix-native defeated Gustavo Molina, Javier Gallo and Antonio Tostado Garcia in 2015 and and has also taken down once-beaten fighters Alex Rangel and Hanzel Martinez. He will make his 2017 debut against one of his most experienced foes to date in Payano.

An amateur standout who won a 2012 Amateur National Championship the same year as his Olympic run, Herring fights out of Cincinnati and is originally from Coram, New York. The 31-year-old won his first 15 pro fights including triumphs over Luis Eduardo Florez, Yakubu Amidu and Hector Velasquez. A former member of the U.S. Marine Corps, Herring bounced back from his first defeat and stopped experienced contender Art Hovhannisyan in February.

A pro since 2014, Miller won his first nine pro fights as he used his speed and skills to out box opponents. Originally from Memphis but now living and training in Las Vegas, Miller has won four fights in a row, including three by stoppage. His last bout saw Miller fight to the eighth round for the first time in his career and impressively stop the then once-beaten Jesus Gutierrez in the final frame.