Juan Carlos Abreu vs. Jose Medina on November 27

Boston Boxing Promotions has announced an eight-round welterweight fight between the Dominican Republic’s Juan Carlos Abreu (22-5-1, 20 KO’s) and Tilton, New Hampshire’s Jose Medina (18-17-2, 7 KO’s) to take place at the Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular at the Castleton in Windham, New Hampshire on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in a clash that promises fireworks.





Both fighters competed over this past weekend with Abreu scoring a third-round TKO over Thomas Mendez (24-12, 17 KO’s) in his native Dominican Republic. Medina traveled to enemy territory in Hartford, Connecticut and fought to a six-round draw with hometown favorite Jimmy Williams (16-3-2, 5 KO’s) in an all-action affair broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

“Both of these fighters are battle tested and capable of beating anybody in the world on any given night,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

Abreu’s biggest career win came in 2017 with an eighth-round TKO over former world title challenger Jesus Soto Karass. He is currently training with Coach Michael Reyes at Reyes Boxing Gym in Salem, Massachusetts.





“The hard hitting, slick moving Juan Carlos ‘Merengue’ Abreu will bring an action-packed fight for the fans,” said Coach Reyes. “After stopping Thomas Mendez over the weekend, he looks forward to coming back and giving the fans of New England a top notch performance.”

Abreu will find no pushover in Medina who has fought a who’s who of champions and contenders including Spike O’Sullivan, Bronco McKart and Leshawn Rodriguez. He has a draw on his record to former world champion Joachime Alcine who would beat previously undefeated and future world champion David Lemieux in his very next fight.

“I’m hoping for a good fight and to come out as the winner,” said Medina. “I’ve got two fights within two months under my belt after a layoff of a few years, and I’ll be ready on Thanksgiving Eve.”





Tickets for the Second Annual Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular are available at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.