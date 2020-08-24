Juan Barajas battles Jose Resendiz this Thursday, August 27 in Sonora, Mexico

Super middleweight prospects Juan “Just Business” Barajas (11-0, 7 KOs) and Jose “Toro” Resendiz (11-0, 8 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino title, headlining this Thursday night’s (August 27) RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® event, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, from Marinaterra Hotel & Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico, in an extremely rare match between undefeated prospects.

The freakish 6′ 4″, 80″ reach Barajas, fighting out of Victorville CA, will be fighting for the 8th time in Mexico. Barajas’ statement victory to date came May 2019, when he won a 10-round majority decision against 18-4-3 Lanell Bellows in Memphis. In his UFC FIGHT PASS debut a year ago, Barajas followed up with an impressive 8-round unanimous decision win versus 20-7-1 Fidel Hernandez in Tucson, Arizona.

“I am excited to be on in the August 27th main event streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS,” Barajas said. “This is very much a dream come true and I am looking forward to showcasing my talents on the live UFC FIGHT PASS stream to prove to all super middleweights that ‘Just Business’ is here to stay. I had the honor of being signed by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing a year ago after beating Bellows. I took a 10-round fight having never fought a six-round fight, knowing that I was ready to beat a strong, experienced fighter, even though the entire crowd was against me.”

Barajas has dedicated this fight to the memory of a boy, Jose Huerto, who was killed two years ago in an accident. “Having the opportunity to fight for the WBC Latino super middleweight title comes with added importance for me. Two years ago, one of our kids was killed riding his bicycle after leaving my gym during the week of Thanksgiving. Jose had received a medal from the WBC that year for winning a WBC Youth Tournament. When the WBC found out, representatives from the WBC and Supreme Boxing’s Anthony Saldana came to the gym offering a donation to go towards the funeral. In fact, the WBC paid for the entire funeral.

“I am dedicating this fight to Jose Huerto and the WBC for the generosity it explained. Getting back in the ring after everything that has happened this year is a true blessing. Camp has been great, and I’ve benefitted a lot from having the best sparring in the U.S., right here in southern California. Training in the desert with temperatures ranging in the 100s is definitely an added plus. I feel like with each fight I am getting stronger and gaining more experience. I have a great management team, coach, and family supporting me every step of the way. I am looking forward to big things and big names going into 2021, but I am fully focused on the task in front of me. It’s Just Business.'”

Resendiz is riding an 8-fight knockout streak into his expected all-out battle with Barajas.

Undefeated Mexican lightweight Luis “Sparring” Gallegos (16-0, 15 KOs) suffered an injury in training camp, forcing him to pullout of Thursday night’s 8-round, co-featured event against fellow Mexican Oscar “Terrible” Flores (12, 12 KOs).

Mexican welterweight Marco “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-2-1, 10 KOs) versus another Mexican fighter, Salvador “Changuito” Tapia (9-3-1, 8 KOs), was moved back from tomorrow night’s RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS show to become Thursday’s new 8-round co-feature.

Dominguez is the younger brother of undefeated Mexican knockout specialist and WBC #15-rated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (21-0, 16 KOs), who will be defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) FECARBOX and United States welterweight titles tomorrow evening (Tues.) against Mexican challenger Jose Rosario Cazarez (20-5-1, 10 KOs), which is also streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS from the same venue.

Rising-star Lester Martinez (4-0, 4 KOs) meets Abraham “Pan” Hernandez (8-2, 4 KOs), of Mexico, in a six round lightweight fight. Last year, Martinez made his pro debut at home in Guatemala City under extremely rare conditions, taking on 3-time, 2-division Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs), who hasn’t fought again since he was stopped in the second round by Martinez. The 24-year-old Martinez, who was a standout amateur boxer, is on a mission to become World champion prior to his 10th pro fight.

Undefeated Colorado welterweight Jose Arellano (8-0, 5 KOs), a Mexico native, meets Flavio Cesar Santos (6-1) in a 6-round match opening live UFC FIGHT PASS streaming.

Also scheduled to fight on the card, off-UFC FIGHT PASS, is Phoenix’ pro-debuting lightweight Jose Miguel Valenzuela against his Mexican opponent, Guillermo “El Gratano” Borboa (1-2-1, 1 KO), in a 4-round bout. Other undercard fights will soon be announced.

