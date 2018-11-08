Juan Alejo vs. “Bomba” Gonzalez on Nov.16

The old saying goes “Its not how you start but how you finish” this proves right for WBO #15 WBC #24 Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-5-1 14 KO) who started off losing his first 3 fights but later resurrected his career and won the next 20 bouts in a row.





This amazing accomplishment earned him his first WBO world title opportunity, where he dropped a unanimous decision to 3x world champion & Filipino legend Donnie “Ahas” Neites. Alejo, didn’t let the defeat phase him and continued his winning ways adding 5 more bouts to his column before stepping up for another vacant title shot against Angel “Tito” Acosta at the Madison Square Garden in what was Miguel Cotto’s farewell from boxing. Although Alejo came up short in his second attempt, he feels those fights gave him the experience he needs to defeat Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez.

Alejo Stated: I started my career with 3 losses and never doubted myself at any moment, i took a short break and now i am ready for my Telemundo debut next Friday. I have been training for 2 months already and all my experience i have acquired throughout my career fighting legends, will make me victorious on Friday night.” He continued “Bomba” Gonzalez better be ready, because on November 16th he’s in for a treat”

The co feature of the night see’s the return of Christian “Macho Time” Camacho (7-1 1 KO) son of the legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho. He squares off against Mexico City’s Issac Cerda (6-2 1 KO) in a 6 round featherweight bout.

Also on the show former Team USA 2016 Rio Olympian Antonio Vargas (8-0 3 KO’s) from Kissimmee, Florida faces Jorge “El Wero” Perez (12-5-1 4 KO’s) in his first 8 round bout.

“Bomba” Gonzalez vs “Pinky” Alejo airs live on Telemundo November 16th at 11:35 EST/ Check local listings.

6 more bouts scheduled, Doors open at 7:00PM first bell 8:00PM

Tickets are already available by visiting ohpark.com/ Ticketmaster.com or at the box office in Osceola Heritage Park.