Stephen Ormond keen to prove point against George Ashie

Ormond: 50-50 derbies so good for boxing





Former European champion Stephen Ormond is pleased to be playing his part in fan-friendly fights but warns world-ranked George Ashie there’s only one winner tonight.

‘The Rock’ (25-5-KO13) takes on Ghana’s heavy-hitting Ashie (28-4-1-KO20) on a packed MTK Global bill at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena – live on BoxNation from 7pm.

With several MTK Global ‘derbies’ such as Jack Catterall v Tyrone McKenna and Luke Keeler v Conrad Cummings lighting up big stages of late, Ormond asserts that the spectators – both live and at home – are consistently benefitting.

Ormond said: “If you put two top fighters in against each other then it’s good for everybody. The best will come out on top and it shows everyone what’s what and who’s who.





“It’s really great for the fans to put these kind of fights on. Whether it’s the ones who are turning up to attend the show or the ones watching on TV, people will always want to see true 50-50 fights.

“I want to be right at the top of this sport and once I take Ashie’s WBO world ranking, the sky is really the limit for me. Everything seems to be happening at the right time for me because I matured late in my career.

“When I beat Ashie, I believe I’ll be close to being in a position to challenge Raymundo Beltra for the world title. With MTK Global behind me, anything is possible and I’d like to thank them for putting this fight on.”

In addition to Ormond v Ashie, Darragh ‘Super’ Foley faces the well-respected Chris Jenkins as the headline act with popular Scottish fighters such as David Brophy, Kieran Smith and Stephen Tiffney on the card.

TICKETS: i.ritchie@mtkglobal.com

LIVE on BoxNation from 7pm

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal