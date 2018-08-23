Joyce: I’m avoided but I’ll force recognition

Unbeaten Olympian Davey Oliver Joyce remains determined to force his way to the top despite being one of the most avoided fighters in the super-featherweight division.





The man from Mullingar (7-0-KO6) saw IBF European champion Ronnie Clark withdraw from their scheduled clash due to an injury but will showcase his skills against a new opponent on Friday’s MTK Global bill at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena – live on BoxNation.

Joyce, who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said: “We’ve been through three or four different opponents and I just want to fight. I’m in this game to fight the best.

“Tomorrow night, I’ll unleash the frustration on the opponent. I’m a nice guy but in the ring we’re both there to win. If I can take him out in the first round or whether it takes six or seven, fair enough.

“I’m ready to fight for European and world titles now. My team will guide me in the right way.





“I’ve been calling out people and for some reason they don’t want to do it. I’ve only had seven fights but I want to fight for these big titles.

“I’m not going to say any names but these guys know who I’ve called out. My team has made them offers and they don’t want to do it but I’m going to make my name in the super-featherweight division.”

Joyce stars on a card that also features Darragh Foley v Chris Jenkins, Stephen Ormond v George Ashie, Kieran Smith, David Brophy and more.

