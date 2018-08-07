Joshua vs Povetkin Undercard: Askin vs. Okolie; Campbell vs Mendy

Matty Askin will defend his British Cruiserweight title against Lawrence Okolie at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.





Askin halted Welshman Craig Kennedy in six to claim the Lonsdale belt at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff in May 2017 before stopping Scotland’s Stephen Simmons inside two rounds at York Hall in March.

Now the former English Cruiserweight Champion is predicting an early night for former Team GB Olympian Okolie when the rivals collide at England’s national stadium next month.

“Every credit to Okolie, he’s vacated the Commonwealth title because he wants this fight but he’s going to end up flat on his back,” said Askin.

“I can punch, I can box, and I can have a fight. I’ll do whatever I need to do against him to get the win. I don’t think it will go past four or five rounds, it definitely won’t go the distance.





“We’re both going to come out all guns blazing, it’s as simple as that. He’s going to come out thinking’s he’s going to bang me out straight away. I’m looking to go out there and tear his head off. I’ll be going in there and giving 110%, my 110% beats his 110% every day of the week. I believe that I’m a level above him.”

Undefeated Okolie landed the WBA Continental Cruiserweight title in his grudge match with Isaac Chamberlain in front of a huge crowd at The O2 in February, flooring the Brixton man twice in his first title fight.

He then added the Commonwealth belt to his collection in just his ninth pro outing when he delivered a devastating third round knockout of the previously undefeated Luke Watkins at London’s York Hall and is looking to make it three titles in three fights when he faces Blackpool’s Askin.

”This announcement is a fantastic day for me,” said Okolie.





“My ultimate goal is to be the unified World Champion but before that I want to go down the traditional route, clean up domestically and prove to myself and the fans that I belong at that level.

“Matty Askin is a very experienced fighter who is ranked in the top 10 in the World. I want to start making my way towards the World scene and so I need to be able to beat people like Askin to do that. “I’ve won the Commonwealth title in my first two years and I want to keep that trajectory going by winning the British title and hopefully winning a World title before the next Olympics.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “Lawrence is continuously surprising me with his desire to step up but this is by far his biggest jump yet. I rate Askin very highly and he has shown much improvement in his last couple of fights. This is another genuine 50-50 fight for the undercard and should be an absolute banger.”

Askin vs. Okolie lands on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight unification blockbuster with Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin, Luke Campbell gets a chance for revenge when he rematches Yvan Mendy in a Final Eliminator for the WBC Lightweight World title, with further exciting additions to the undercard will be announced soon.

+++

Luke Campbell faces Yvan Mendy in a WBC Lightweight World title Final Eliminator at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The rivals will go again in a highly-anticipated rematch of their December 2015 fight which Mendy won via a shock split decision at The O2 in London.

Olympic gold medallist Campbell endured a harsh lesson at the hands of Mendy, picking himself up off the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

Frenchman Mendy is ranked number one at Lightweight with the WBC and is undefeated since 2015, winning ten bouts and picking up the WBC Silver Lightweight title along the way.

Campbell went on a five-fight winning streak after suffering his first career loss to Mendy, before being edged out by Jorge Linares last September in another split decision loss when challenging for the Venezuelan’s WBA title.

He returned to winning ways against Troy James in May and is determined to avenge his loss to Mendy before fighting for a World title under new trainer Shane McGuigan.

“I want to clear Mendy off my record,” said Campbell. “For reasons that I’ve talked about previously I should have never got in to the ring that night but what’s done is done, and I can’t wait to right that wrong on my record on fight night.”

“Mendy’s always been on my list for sure, he’s been winning and it will be a very tough fight. He is a tough competitor, strong and durable.

“I am now a completely different person and a different fighter all-round. I’m 10 times better than I was when he beat me three-and-a-half years ago. I’m bigger, I’m wiser, my boxing ability is 10 times what it was back then.

“I’ve already struck up a great relationship with Shane and I have no doubt that he is going to take me to the next level. I want to become a World Champion and Shane has a proven track record of achieving that with his fighters.”

“I’m within touching distance of landing a shot at the WBC World title and Luke Campbell is standing in my way,” said Mendy.

“I’m willing to fight anyone to get my hands on that green belt – I beat him before and I will do it again. This time he will not hear the final bell.”

“I knew that Eddie Hearn would do his best to make this rematch happen and I’ll be fully prepared on September 22. Seven fights and two and a half years later, it’s time to confirm that I deserve the chance to fight for the WBC title.”

“This is probably the biggest moment of Luke’s career so far,” said Eddie Hearn.

“Win and he could challenge Mikey Garcia for the title, lose and his aspirations of fighting for a World title are over. It’s a 50-50 fight and a great addition to what will be a huge night of boxing.”

Campbell vs. Mendy lands on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight unification blockbuster with Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on September 22. General sale tickets are available via www.stubhub.co.uk the official ticketing partner or https://events.wembleystadium.com. For accessible tickets please call Wembley Stadium on 0800 093 0824. Official ticket and coach packages with National Express are available via www.stubhub.co.uk, with 45 departure points across the UK. Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £400, £800 and £2,000 VIP plus booking fees.