Joshua / Ruiz undercard: ‘The Arabian Warrior Al Qahtani’ ready to make history at Diriyah Arena

AL QAHTANI: I WANT TO WIN THIS TITLE FOR SAUDI ARABIA





Pioneer of Saudi Arabian boxing Zuhayr Al Qahtani has his eyes set on becoming the country’s first title holder on Saturday night when he faces off against fellow unbeaten Lightweight Omar Dusary for the WBC Middle East Title on the undercard of the colossal rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua.

Already recognised as Saudi Arabia’s first professional boxer, ‘The Arabian Warrior’ can also become the Kingdom’s first professional boxing champion with a win in front of his compatriots this weekend.

Al Qahtani, now 30, had an unconventional route into the realms of professional boxing, first taking the sport up as a means of self defence, during a difficult period for him when he was studying in London.





Since making his professional boxing debut in April 2017, the southpaw has won seven on the bounce, the highlight coming in September of 2018 when he secured a points victory on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series Final in his homeland, a bill topped by George Groves vs. Callum Smith.

On Saturday, he features once again on the world stage, admitting it is a dream come true to be a part of an event of this magnitude.

“I can’t really express how I feel, I just want to get in the ring, get that win and when I have the belt in my hand I will tell you how I feel” said Al Qahtani. “I actually met Anthony Joshua after his fifth fight and told him he would one day become a World Champion and that I would fight on his undercard, so this is a dream come true.





“I want to win this title for Saudi Arabia and become the first champion in the country’s history, for me to get this title will be a starting point. I don’t take any fight lightly, I want to win this fight and then move on to the next one. Everything has gone to plan and I can’t wait to get in there, I want to fight today! My sparring partners have been amazing so anything he can bring will be nothing to worry about.”

Al Qahtani vs. Dusary is part of a huge night of boxing in Saudi Arabia.