Joshua Franco fights Victor Pasillas on 2/3

Opening the 2017 edition of the popular LA FIGHT CLUB series on Feb. 3, San Antonio, TX’s Joshua “The Professor” Franco (8-0, 4 KOs) will take a critical step in his career in an eight-round super-flyweight main event battle against Ensenada, Mexico’s Victor “Dragon” Pasillas (8-6-2, 5 KOs) live from the Belasco Theater downtown Los Angeles and on Estrella TV Boxeo Estelar.

Also representing San Antonio, LA FIGHT CLUB favorite Hector “El Finito” Tanajara, Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) will fight as the co-main event on Estrella TV against Coahuila, Mexico’s Baltazar Ramirez (3-2, 3 KOs) in a scheduled six-round lightweight bout. “El Finito” is coming off a unanimous decision victory after defeating Roy Garcia last September on the Canelo vs. Smith undercard at AT&T Stadium.





Opening up the televised portion, recently signed Golden Boy top prospect Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (7-0, 6 KOs) will look to continue his knock-out artistry when he steps into the ring for a scheduled six-round lightweight bout against a soon-to-be announced opponent. This will be “Kingry’s” second time under the Golden Boy banner and with three consecutive knoc outs under his belt, Garcia will give LA fight fans a show to remember.

As part of the Ring TV live stream, Edgar “Kid Neza” Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) will return to his home stage at the Belasco after a six-round knockout of Guadalupe “Lupillo” De Leon in December 2016. Valerio is scheduled for a six-round featherweight contest against a soon-to-be named opponent.

Knock-out star and super lightweight David “June Bug” Mijares (4-0, 3 KOs) will go toe-to-toe in a six-round fight with Thomas “Animal” Herrera (8-16-1, 5 KOs). Opening up the night, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (5-6-3, 4 KOs) will face off against Angel “El Picosito” Rodriguez (5-6-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled six-round super lightweight match.

Additionally, today Golden Boy Promotions announced upcoming shows for the 2017 series of LA FIGHT CLUB. Mark your calendars for LA FIGHT CLUB shows on March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.

Joshua Franco vs. Victor Pasillas is an eight-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The Boxeo Estelar broadcast will air live on Estrella TV at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. The card will also stream live on EstrellaTV.com and on YouTube via LBI Media, Inc.’s Fenomeno Studios. The Ring TV live stream will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. PT through 7:00 p.m. Mark your calendars and buy your tickets for the upcoming shows on March 10, April 14, June 2, and July 14.

Tickets for LA FIGHT CLUB are starting at only $20 with Flex Passes for multiple fight packages, Group Tickets and Knockout Experience upgrade are available for purchase now at www.goldenboypromotions.com, the Golden Boy Promotions Facebook page, by calling 213-233-2957.

Media interested in attending the Feb. 3 installment of LA FIGHT CLUB must be pre-approved for credentials. Credential applications are due Friday, January 27, 2017 at 5 p.m., and can be found here. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval for a credential. You cannot transfer your credentials to someone else. Media will not be credentialed on-site, no exceptions.