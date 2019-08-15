Joshua Buatsi vs Ryan Ford added to Lomachenko/Campbell undercard

Joshua Buatsi will defend his WBA International Light-Heavyweight title against Ryan Ford on the undercard of the huge Lightweight World title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell at The O2 in London on August 31, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.





Buatsi (11-0, 9 KOs) was last seen taking out Marco Antonio Periban in four rounds on the blockbuster Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr bill at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, marking his big US debut with a ruthless stoppage win in the Big Apple.

The undefeated Croydon star took a step-up in class against the seasoned Periban and was eager to impress, dropping the Mexican and then finishing the fight with a barrage of punches to earn his sixth successive win inside the distance.

Ford, a former opponent of Fedor Chudinov and Avni Yildrim, has never been stopped in 20 career fights and the former MMA fighter, hailing from Edmonton in Canada, picked up the WBC International Silver Light-Heavyweight title in his last fight.





“I’m fighting a tough, durable opponent on August 31 in the form of Ryan Ford,” said Buatsi. “He’s never been stopped in his 20 professional fights and he’s got some good experience against some top names. He’s an ex MMA fighter so he’ll know how to handle himself.

“If I can become the first fighter to stop him then I’ll be very happy. As always, it’s about getting the win at all costs. I’m there to get the job done and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Buatsi vs. Ford is part of a huge night of boxing in the Capital.

At the top of the bill, Olympic Champions Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) and Luke Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) will clash for the WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World titles, Manchester Heavyweight Hughie Fury (23-2, 13 KOs) takes on former WBA World Champion Alexander Povetkin (34-2, 24 KOs), WBC Flyweight ruler Charlie Edwards (15-1, 6 KOs) makes the second defence of his crown against Mandatory Challenger Julio Cesar Martinez (14-1, 11 KOs), Joe Cordina (9-0, 7 KOs) defends his British and Commonwealth Lightweight titles against Gavin Gwynne (11-0, 1 KO) in a mouth-watering battle of Wales and Hartlepool star Savannah Marshall (6-0, 4 KOs) makes her highly-anticipated Matchroom Boxing debut.