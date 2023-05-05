Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Joshua Buatsi has Artur Beterbiev’s collection of world titles in his sights next – provided he first gets past Poland’s undefeated Pawel Stepien tomorrow night atop the BOXXER card airing live on Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Action from 7pm.
“[A win] gives me a shot at three belts. If it’s offered to me, I’m not going to turn it down,” Buatsi said today.
“You can never override Beterbiev. That’s a long reigning champion for a reason. Not by chance, not by anything.
“I think there’s things he does well as a champion but I also bet on myself and say there’s things that I do well as a fighter. But let me get in the ring [tomorrow night] and show something.”
WHAT TIME IS THE BUATSI VS. STEPIEN FIGHT?
- Date: Saturday, May 6
- Start time: 1pm ET / 6pm BST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 5pm ET / 10pm BST
- In the UK, Sky Sports will show the event.
- The fight will take place at the Genting Arena, Birmingham.
- The evening’s action is scheduled to start at 1pm ET / 6pm BST
Buatsi weighed in today in Birmingham along with the rest of the fighters taking part in tomorrow night’s event, including history-making Lauren Price MBE and her opponent Kirstie Bavington, who will compete for the inaugural women’s British Championship, the first such championship sanctioned in Britain in the nation’s 114-year history of professional boxing championship titles.
Also on the card, rising star Ben ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker – a 2020 Olympic silver medalist – hit the scales to make the light-heavyweight limit for what will be his third professional bout tomorrow night.
BUATSI vs STEPIEN FIGHT CARD
Today’s weights were as follows:
12 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 7lbs
Joshua Buatsi – 12st 6lbs
Pawel Stepien – 12st 7lbs
10 x 2 mins Welterweight Contest @10st 7lbs
Lauren Price – 10st 6lbs 5oz
Kirstie Bavington – 10st 6lbs
6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs
Ben Whittaker – 12st 6lbs 5oz
Jordan “the Game” Grant – 12st 7lbs
10 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 6llbs
Macaulay McGowan – 11st 5lbs
Tyler Denny – 11st 5lbs 5oz
10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight Contest @ 10st 2lbs
Sean McComb – 9st 13lbs 5oz
Kaisee Benjamin – 10st
8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs
Shakan Pitters – 12st 11lbs
Joel McIntyre – 12st 10lbs 5oz
6/8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 12lbs
Cori Gibbs – 9st 11lbs
Jimmy “The Fist” First – 9st 10lbs 5oz
4 x 3 mins Lightweight @9st 11lbs
Danny Quartermaine – 9st 5lbs
Christian Lopez Flores – 9st 8lbs 5oz