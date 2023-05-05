Joshua Buatsi vs Pawel Stepien: Start Time, Date, How To Watch

Joshua Buatsi has Artur Beterbiev’s collection of world titles in his sights next – provided he first gets past Poland’s undefeated Pawel Stepien tomorrow night atop the BOXXER card airing live on Sky Sports Showcase and Sky Sports Action from 7pm.

“[A win] gives me a shot at three belts. If it’s offered to me, I’m not going to turn it down,” Buatsi said today.





“You can never override Beterbiev. That’s a long reigning champion for a reason. Not by chance, not by anything.

“I think there’s things he does well as a champion but I also bet on myself and say there’s things that I do well as a fighter. But let me get in the ring [tomorrow night] and show something.”

WHAT TIME IS THE BUATSI VS. STEPIEN FIGHT?

Date: Saturday, May 6

Start time: 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 5pm ET / 10pm BST

In the UK, Sky Sports will show the event.

The fight will take place at the Genting Arena, Birmingham.

The evening’s action is scheduled to start at 1pm ET / 6pm BST

Buatsi weighed in today in Birmingham along with the rest of the fighters taking part in tomorrow night’s event, including history-making Lauren Price MBE and her opponent Kirstie Bavington, who will compete for the inaugural women’s British Championship, the first such championship sanctioned in Britain in the nation’s 114-year history of professional boxing championship titles.

Also on the card, rising star Ben ‘The Surgeon’ Whittaker – a 2020 Olympic silver medalist – hit the scales to make the light-heavyweight limit for what will be his third professional bout tomorrow night.

BUATSI vs STEPIEN FIGHT CARD

Today’s weights were as follows:

12 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 7lbs

Joshua Buatsi – 12st 6lbs

Pawel Stepien – 12st 7lbs

10 x 2 mins Welterweight Contest @10st 7lbs

Lauren Price – 10st 6lbs 5oz

Kirstie Bavington – 10st 6lbs

6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs

Ben Whittaker – 12st 6lbs 5oz

Jordan “the Game” Grant – 12st 7lbs

10 x 3 mins Middleweight Contest @ 11st 6llbs

Macaulay McGowan – 11st 5lbs

Tyler Denny – 11st 5lbs 5oz

10 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight Contest @ 10st 2lbs

Sean McComb – 9st 13lbs 5oz

Kaisee Benjamin – 10st

8 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight Contest @ 12st 10lbs

Shakan Pitters – 12st 11lbs

Joel McIntyre – 12st 10lbs 5oz

6/8 x 3 mins Lightweight Contest @ 9st 12lbs

Cori Gibbs – 9st 11lbs

Jimmy “The Fist” First – 9st 10lbs 5oz

4 x 3 mins Lightweight @9st 11lbs

Danny Quartermaine – 9st 5lbs

Christian Lopez Flores – 9st 8lbs 5oz