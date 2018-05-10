Joshafat “Trvth” Ortiz vs. Jordan Peters this Friday

Reading’s undefeated Junior Lightweight prospect, Joshafat “Trvth” Ortiz (3-0, 1KO), makes his return to the ring This Friday, May 11th, 2018. The four-round bout against Jordan Peters (2-1-1, 2 KOs) will take place at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, PA. The show will be promoted by King’s Promotions.





Ortiz is coming of an impressive win last month against Evgueny Metchenov.Ortiz is excited to be back in the ring in his state of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to fight in my home state again” said Ortiz. “My manager Felipe Gomez, of El Matador Management and adviser Domingo Gonzalez, of EMNY have been doing a great job in guiding my career so far. I know every time I step in the ring, that I will be facing an opponent that will be tougher than the last, but I train hard every day with my team and I am ready for whatever comes. I want to give a special thanks to Marshall Kauffman, of Kings Promotions for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents.”

“Ortiz is looking better and better each and every time he steps in the ring,” said his manager Felipe Gomez. “He is stepping up the competition and by doing so he will be gaining the quality experience he will need to take his career to the next level.”