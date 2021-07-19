Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara 2: Matchroom donates 200 tickets to NHS

Matchroom Boxing are proud to announce that they will be donating 200 tickets for Josh Warrington’s huge rematch with Mauricio Lara at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Saturday September 4 to the NHS via Blue Light Tickets.

Blue Light Tickets provides the blue light community with the chance to get free tickets from venues, sports teams, attractions, festivals and concerts to say thank you for their tireless dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blue Light Tickets is a completely free service for NHS employees and those working within the emergency services; allowing them to easily enter into ballots for tickets to events across the UK.

To enter Blue Light Ticket’s live ballot for Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 tickets please click HERE.

‘The Leeds Warrior’ (30-1, 7 KOs) was floored and ruthlessly finished by Mexico’s Lara (22-2, 15 KOs) in a sensational knockout loss at The SSE Arena, Wembley in February that put a massive dent in the former IBF Featherweight World Champion’s unification plans.

The upset-of-the-year contender sent shockwaves through the 126lbs division and now Warrington will look to exact revenge in front of a capacity crowd at the home of the Leeds Rhinos in the biggest fight of his career.

Also on the card, Irish star Katie Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) puts her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns on the line against IBF Mandatory Challenger Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KOs) and Mexico’s Jovanni Straffon (24-3-1, 17 KOs) makes the maiden defence of his IBO Lightweight World Title against the in-form Maxi Hughes (23-5-2, 5 KOs), with more fights to be announced soon.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to offer 200 tickets to the fantastic Blue Light Tickets scheme for our huge Mauricio Lara vs. Josh Warrington 2 and Katie Taylor vs. Jennifer Han event taking place at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Saturday September 4.

“NHS workers, emergency services and the wider blue light community have been absolutely incredible during the Covid-19 pandemic, and you are the pride of our country. We can’t thank you enough for all of your support throughout these unprecedented times.”