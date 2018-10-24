Josh Warrington vs. Carl Frampton – 2 months away

Jamie Moore has been placed in the awkward position of having to ban the landlord of his gym from entering the premises until the big business of the December 22 blockbuster between Josh Warrington and Carl Frampton is completed.





Moore, the trainer of Frampton, conducts his training sessions in a gym owned by Steve Wood situated on the site of Wood’s VIP company. The Salford-based businessman also happens to be the manager of Josh Warrington, who defends his IBF world featherweight title at the Manchester Arena, live on BT Sport Box Office.

Wood is known to pop down from his office to take in a bit of sparring during his downtime but, with the obvious conflict of interest, Moore has had to take a stand and impose a suspension.

“I have had to ban Steve Wood out of his own gym for this fight because he’s not allowed to come and watch the sparring,” reported Moore, whose career was also managed by Wood. “He’s right next door, but for the next three months he’s got to ring me first to make sure the coast is clear.”

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington takes on former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22nd live on BT Sport Box Office. JJ Metcalf will defend his WBC International super-welterweight title against Liam Williams in support of the main event, while Mark Heffron will challenge for the British middleweight title.





Belfast’s blue chip featherweight prospect Michael Conlan (9-0) also features on the bill along with world flyweight title challenger Paddy Barnes (5-1) and unbeaten Light Heavyweight contender Steven Ward (9-0). Merseyside will be represented as Liverpool’s 9-0 Welterweight prospect Sam Maxwell returns to action on the show along with Formby’s 6-0 Heavyweight Alex Dickinson. Derbyshire’s highly touted Cruiserweight Jack ‘One Smack’ Massey will also feature.

