Josh Warrington Has Curry Named After Him

Hot, spicy and packing a blood red knockout punch – say hello to the Rogan Josh Warrington!

Leeds Warrior Josh is already the tasty favourite for a World Title shot after his IBF Featherweight Title Eliminator against Dennis Ceylan at First Direct Arena on October 21.





But the hottest ticket in town just got hotter.

He’s had a curry named after him by award-winning Bengal Brasserie, celebrating the boxer’s undefeated 25 win record and their £400,000 restaurant opening near the Arena, in the Merrion centre.

The Rogan Josh Warrington is an aromatic lamb dish, with a gravy based on browned onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Tomatoes give it a boxing blood theme and extra chilli packs a punch.

Indian food fan Josh, aged 26, of Garforth, says it’s a worthy curry champion.





“I love it. It’s not every day you get a curry named after you,” said the WBC International champ.

“I’ve been described as a hot and spicy fighter. They say I’m tasty. Now I really am. I love the colour. That’s what’s happening to anybody who stands in my way of that world title.

“It’s given me a bigger appetite for the World Title Eliminator and to get my teeth into Dennis Ceylan across the road at the Arena on October 21. I’m on a strict diet until then but I’ll celebrate with one of these curries.”

A win will set up the clash boxing fans want – a World Title fight against Lee Selby.

Bengal Brasserie managing director Malik Miah said: “Josh is our Leeds boxing hero so we’ve named this curry after him for fans coming to the Arena. Perhaps we’ll do a Nicola Naan bread after Nicola Adams.”

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Manchester prospect Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English Super-Featherweight title; Leicester starlet Lyon Woodstock (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Craig Poxton (13-4, 2 KOs) for the Vacant WBO European Super-Featherweight title.

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

