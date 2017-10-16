Boxing News 24/7


Josh Warrington Has Curry Named After Him

- Leave a Comment

Hot, spicy and packing a blood red knockout punch – say hello to the Rogan Josh Warrington!

Leeds Warrior Josh is already the tasty favourite for a World Title shot after his IBF Featherweight Title Eliminator against Dennis Ceylan at First Direct Arena on October 21.


But the hottest ticket in town just got hotter.

He’s had a curry named after him by award-winning Bengal Brasserie, celebrating the boxer’s undefeated 25 win record and their £400,000 restaurant opening near the Arena, in the Merrion centre.

The Rogan Josh Warrington is an aromatic lamb dish, with a gravy based on browned onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Tomatoes give it a boxing blood theme and extra chilli packs a punch.

Indian food fan Josh, aged 26, of Garforth, says it’s a worthy curry champion.


“I love it. It’s not every day you get a curry named after you,” said the WBC International champ.

“I’ve been described as a hot and spicy fighter. They say I’m tasty. Now I really am. I love the colour. That’s what’s happening to anybody who stands in my way of that world title.

READ  Warrington Happy To Be Homeboy

“It’s given me a bigger appetite for the World Title Eliminator and to get my teeth into Dennis Ceylan across the road at the Arena on October 21. I’m on a strict diet until then but I’ll celebrate with one of these curries.”

A win will set up the clash boxing fans want – a World Title fight against Lee Selby.

Bengal Brasserie managing director Malik Miah said: “Josh is our Leeds boxing hero so we’ve named this curry after him for fans coming to the Arena. Perhaps we’ll do a Nicola Naan bread after Nicola Adams.”

For a chance to win a Rogan Josh Warrington meal for two at the Bengal Brasserie and pair of tickets to see the fight enter the Yorkshire Evening Post free prize draw by e-mail.


E-mail your full name, address, mobile and landline numbers to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk, with #JPcompJWDC2 in the subject field.

Chief support on an unmissable evening of action sees Huddersfield’s British Super-Lightweight Champion Tyrone Nurse (35-2-2,7 KOs) make a highly-anticipated defence of his crown against undefeated Chorley star Jack Catterall (18-0, 10 KOs).

Manchester prospect Zelfa Barrett (18-0, 11 KOs) takes on Chris Conwell (9-2, 2 KOs) for the Vacant English Super-Featherweight title; Leicester starlet Lyon Woodstock (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Craig Poxton (13-4, 2 KOs) for the Vacant WBO European Super-Featherweight title.

READ  Warrington wants Frampton

Undefeated Liverpool Super-Welterweight talent J.J Metcalf (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Leeds native Damon Jones (15-1, 3 KOs) in an official eliminator for the British title currently held by Warren stablemate Liam Williams.

An action-packed undercard also features British Middleweight Champion Tommy Langford (18-1, 6 KOs); former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist and GB squad standout Sam Maxwell (Super-Lightweight, 3-0, 2 KOs); Bradford Welterweight Darren Tetley (14-0, 5KOs); Chapel-en-le-Frith Cruiserweight Jack Massey (12-0, 6 KOs); Doncaster Featherweight Reece Mould (6-0, 2 KOs); Leeds Flyweight Jack Bateson (1-0, 1 KO) and the professional debut of Leeds fighter Jack Daniels.

Tickets for Warrington v Ceylan are available from:

First Direct Arena
www.firstdirectarena.com
0844 2481585

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Josh Warrington Has Curry Named After Him

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button Twitter Button

Read previous post:
Jeff Horn looking at possible McGregor fight and Pacquiao return, but must first get past Gary Corcoran

Will MMA star Conor McGregor take another shot at boxing glory? Currently, in light of how financially successful McGregor's August...

Close