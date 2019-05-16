Galahad Taunts Warrington Over Leeds United Play-off Misery

KID GALAHAD has taken to social media to taunt his rival Josh Warrington after Warrington’s beloved Leeds United were defeated by Derby County last night in the Play-Off semi final.





Leeds were a goal to the good after the first leg of the Play-Off semi-final but succumbed to a devastating 4-2 home defeat and have now missed out on a place among English Football’s elite in the Premier League.

Galahad, 26-0, posted a picture on his official twitter page of LUFC star Stuart Dallas laying on the ground in disappointment after losing the game and captioned it with a ‘look’ emoji, highlighting the heartbreaking loss for Leeds United and no doubt for Josh Warrington.

Sheffield’s Galahad will be looking to inflict another upset defeat for Leeds fans on June 15 at the First Direct Arena when he attempts to dethrone local hero Josh Warrington and become the IBF World Featherweight Champion.





Warrington had earlier predicted a Leeds United win and will not have taken kindly to Galahad’s online taunts.

It’s been a spicy build up to one of the most anticipated fights of 2019 and this latest development will only add more fuel to the fire.

Josh Warrington backing Leeds United

JOSH WARRINGTON IS backing his beloved Leeds United to book a trip to Wembley and ultimately make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds are a goal to the good against Derby County after the first leg of the Play-Off semi-final and will be bidding to take the next step tonight towards a Championship final against Aston Villa on May 27, Bank Holiday Monday.

Whether Warrington himself will be heading down Wembley Way remains to be seen, with the big match falling just a couple of weeks before his big fight against Kid Galahad at the FD Arena in Leeds on June 15, where he will be making a second defence of his IBF world featherweight title against his mandatory challenger from Sheffield.

“We gonna do it and we’ll do it the hard way, that is what Leeds do,” said the local hero known as the ‘Leeds Warrior’. “People will think that the wheels have fallen off and will write us off but we’re gonna do it. Believe, believe.

“It will be us and Villa in the final and it will all be sorted on Play-Off day at Wembley, where it will be 3-1 to Leeds. You heard it here first.”

Warrington is convinced the city are in for a double celebration after he gets to grips with Galahad and retains his cherished title that he won in the middle of the pitch at Elland Road with his dismantling of former champion Lee Selby.

“Me and the players will be on the p*ss after! There will be some celebrations after we both get a convincing win.”

Josh Warrington tops the bill at First Direct Arena, Leeds when he defends his IBF featherweight championship against Kid Galahad on Saturday June 15.

Leading super featherweights Zelfa Barrett and Lyon Woodstock meet in a hotly anticipated clash for the Commonwealth title, with Jason Welborn and JJ Metcalf also vying for the vacant Commonwealth super welterweight championship.

Other fighters confirmed in action on the bill so far include Lyndon Arthur, Alex Dickinson, Tommy Fury, Mark Heffron, Jack McGann and Troy Williamson.

Tickets for Warrington v Galahad are available via Ticketmaster