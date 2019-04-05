Josh Kelly added to Allen vs Browne undercard on April 20

Josh Kelly says fighting at the Stadium of Light, home to his beloved Sunderland A.F.C, would be a dream come true as he prepares to make his ring return against unbeaten Pole Przemyslaw Runowski at The O2 in London on April 20, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.





The North East sensation has fought in Newcastle twice since joining the professional ranks in 2016, blitzing Tom Whitfield in a round at the Walker Activity Dome and halting Kris George in seven at the Metro Radio Arena, but the ex-Sunderland Academy man wants nothing more than a Wearside homecoming.

“Fighting at the Stadium of Light would be out of this World,” said Kelly. “The Sunderland lads have always backed me throughout my career and I’d love to have an opportunity to repay their loyal support. They haven’t had much to shout about in recent times, so I’d love to put a smile back on their faces!

“Hopefully we can do something up there in the future. A World title fight in my home city would obviously be the dream and it’s something I’m striving for every day. When I was at the Sunderland Academy I always thought I’d play at the stadium one day, but to fight there for a World title would be even better.”





Despite being moved quickly by promoter Eddie Hearn and manager Adam Booth, ‘Pretty Boy’ knows there is a long way to go before serious World title talk, and the former Team GB star is fully-focused on the job at hand later this month.

“I’ve done my research on Runowski and he’s a solid opponent to test myself against, he’s unbeaten for a reason. They breed them tough in Eastern Europe, he looks very confident in himself. He’s strong and fit and he’s done a few ten rounders. I don’t expect him to come over here just to laydown.

“He’s going to keep on me while the fight lasts so I’ll have to keep my concentration and not switch off. I’m looking to dismantle him in style and put on a show to remind everyone what I’m about. This year is going to be massive if everything goes to plan. I’ve got to keep my feet firmly on the ground, continue to work and get the results.”

###

Nikita Ababiy will make his UK debut at The O2 in London on April 20 on the undercard of Dave Allen’s showdown with former WBA Heavyweight World Champion Lucas Browne and Derek Chisora’s clash with Senad Gashi, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn talent known as ‘White Chocolate’ has made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks, winning his first three fights by first round knockout. A former Team USA star, Ababiy doesn’t want to waste any time on his quest to become a World Champion and is aiming for another big knockout in the Capital.

“I’m excited to fight in front of the British fans on April 20,” said Ababiy. “I want to become a global star and a Middleweight World Champion over the next few years. I’d like to thank my manager Keith Connolly, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing for the massive opportunity. I’m looking for a sensational knockout to show the fans in England that I’m a future superstar.”

“Nikita has been electric since he turned pro with 3 devastating first round knockouts in his opening 3 fights,” said Eddie Hearn. “I believe we have by far the most exciting young talent Worldwide and it’s important they get the experience and profile of boxing in key markets around the World. It’s also great for UK fight fans that they get to see fighters like Nikita up close as they begin their journey. I expect him to light up The O2 on April 20.”

Ababiy makes his UK debut on a huge night of boxing in the Capital.