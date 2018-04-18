Josh Greer faces Glenn Dezurn on 5/11 on Showtime

Super bantamweight prospects Josh “Don’t Blink” Greer and Glenn Dezurn will meet in the 10-round co-feature of what is now a ShoBox: The New Generation quadrupleheader on Friday, May 11 live on SHOWTIME from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The six fighters added to the ShoBox telecast sport a combined 82 wins, four losses and 50 knockouts.





Greer (16-1-1, 8 KOs) returns to ShoBox for the third time, having scored knockouts in his previous two appearances, including a spectacular one-punch KO of previously unbeaten James Smith. VIDEO: https://youtu.be/RsR-1qp9LII. The 23-year-old Chicago native, who is known for bringing a pillow branded “Night Night” to the ring, will face once-beaten Glenn Dezurn (9-1-1, 6 KOs), a Baltimore native who has fought twice on the long-running prospect developmental series.

In an eight-round featured attraction, light heavyweight prospects will face off as former national amateur champion Alvin Varmall Jr. (15-0-1, 12 KOs) takes on southpaw Charles Foster (15-0, 8 KOs) in a matchup of undefeated prospects facing their toughest opponents to date.

In the opening bout of the ShoBox telecast at 10 p.m. ET/PT, undefeated super bantamweight Arnold Khegai (11-0-1, 8 KOs) will meet skilled veteran Adam Lopez (16-2-2, 8 KOs) in an eight-round 122-pound bout. Lopez will set the record for most ShoBox appearances with seven as he enters the ring.

The previously announced main event pits highly regarded undefeated lightweight Devin Haney (18-0, 12 KOs) in the toughest test of his career against veteran Mason Menard (33-2, 24 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout.





Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions, Devin Haney Promotions & Hard Hitting Promotions, are priced at $125 for VIP, $75 for ringside and $50 for general admission and are available at the 2300 Arena Box office or online at www.HardHittingPromotions.com

Joshua Greer vs. Glenn Dezurn: 10-Rd Super Bantamweight Bout

Greer is a former Chicago Golden Gloves finalist that has won 13 in a row since his lone loss, a majority decision against Stephen Fulton Jr. in 2015. Nicknamed “Don’t Blink” due to his speed and punching power, Greer returns to ShoBox for the third time. In his ShoBox debut, he delivered a Knockout of the Year candidate in March of 2017, then returned with a TKO of previously once-beaten former amateur standout Leroy Davila.

“Glenn Dezurn and I have fought on the same show before. I’ve seen him fight and he’s an average fighter, nothing special,” Greer said. “I will be bringing my ‘Night Night’ pillow with me again this time. This fight is a great opportunity for me to keep building on my national TV exposure and I’m going in there looking to be impressive once again.”





Dezurn is coming off a tough unanimous decision loss, the first of his pro career, to Jesse Angel Hernandez in November of 2017. Dezurn looked impressive in his two previous bouts on ShoBox in 2017. He won an eight-round unanimous decision in April against Davila, who at the time was undefeated, and an exciting eight-round draw against Adam Lopez last July.

The 30-year-old Dezurn is married to women’s professional boxer Franchon Crews.

“Josh Greer is a good, enthusiastic fighter,” Dezurn said. “As far as his pillow thing, I’m a grown man and a professional. I have a job to do and a family to provide for. If the pillow makes him comfortable, that’s OK, it has nothing to do with me. Everybody needs something to get them going for a fight. I’m just grateful for another opportunity and I’m still focused on my goal of one day becoming a world champion.”

Alvin Varmall Jr. vs. Charles Foster: 8-Round Light Heavyweight Bout

A fifth-year pro, Varmall is a native of New Orleans, but lives and trains in Catskill, N.Y., currently the only pro fighter training out of the famed Cus D’Amato’s KO Boxing Gym. Varmall is a former national amateur champion – he was the 2013 U.S. Nationals Senior Champion at 201 pounds. In his last fight in February, the 26-year-old won a unanimous decision against Larry Pryor in Atlanta City, N.J. Prior to his last win, the aggressive Varmall had won six consecutive bouts via knockout.

“It doesn’t matter who I’m fighting – I’m working hard and I’ll be ready for whoever,” Varmall said. “I look at every opponent as another step closer to the main goal of winning a world championship. Right now, Foster is in my way of one day achieving that goal so I need to go out there and get him out of the way. This is my first big televised matchup and it’s what I’ve been waiting for. I’ve been training hard to put on a spectacular performance for my family back home.”

Foster, of New Haven, Conn., started his professional career unblemished after an award-filled amateur career. Since turning pro in June 2011, the former four-time Connecticut Golden Glove winner and National PAL silver medalist has amassed an undefeated record in his first 15 fights while knocking out over half of his opponents. Foster, known for his heavy hands and slick movement, is promoted by Murphys Boxing, the promotional company founded by Ken Casey of the popular rock band Dropkick Murphys. The 6-foot-2 southpaw is trained by Luis Rosa, the father of Luis Rosa Jr., who tragically passed away in an automobile accident earlier this year.

“This is probably the best shape I have ever been in,” said Foster. “My opponent is a 15-0 fighter, the same way I am. I know he’s a lot shorter than me, so that means he’s going to be coming forward all night. We have a common opponent that he just fought, and I beat him when I was 6-0. He’s a cruiserweight coming down to light heavyweight, but that doesn’t play a factor because I know I’m a big light heavyweight. My job is to leave the ring at 16-0.”

Arnold Khegai vs. Adam Lopez: 8-Round Super Bantamweight Bout

The aggressive, come-forward Khegai is a 26-year-old coming off the most impressive victory of his career in a knockout of previously unbeaten Valery Tretyakov. The undefeated Khegai, who is a former Ukraine national amateur champion and two-time world champion in Thai boxing, made the switch to professional boxing in 2015 and has since compiled a near-perfect record while competing solely in Russia. Born to Korean parents in Lymanske, Ukraine, the all-action Khegai will make his U.S. debut against Lopez in search of a statement knockout.

“I want to fight the best fighters in my weight division and now is the perfect time to begin my campaign in the U.S.,” said Khegai. “May 11 is going to be a great opportunity for me to show the fans around the world that I am the new fighter on the block. I thank SHOWTIME for the opportunity and look forward to making a statement against Adam Lopez.”

Lopez was an accomplished amateur fighter, he won six national titles and was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. at 114 pounds from 2009-10. The 27-year-old started his pro career with 15 straight victories yet he has since suffered two defeats as his level of opposition has drastically increased. The San Antonio native has one previous fight at 2300 Arena, a November 2016 KO victory over Carlos Valcarcel. The May 11 matchup with Khegai could prove to be a do-or-die fight as Lopez looks to get his promising career back on track.

“My opponent is a good fighter. He’s well-rounded and rugged, and he’s a little dirty,” Lopez said. “He’s a solid guy and a strong fighter, but he’s got some holes in his game. He doesn’t have the experience that I bring to the ring, but a win over an undefeated fighter would be a good way to kick-start my career. Training is going really well. I’m back with my old trainer, Carlos Hernandez, and we’re doing really well together. It’d mean a lot to win on SHOWTIME again.”

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins will call the ShoBox action from ringside with fellow Hall of Famer Steve Farhood and former world champion Raul Marquez serving as expert analysts. The executive producer is Gordon Hall with Richard Gaughan producing and Rick Phillips directing.