Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury WBO Heavyweight World Championship U.S. PPV Fact Sheet

Main Event – World Boxing Organization Heavyweight World Championship (12)

JOSEPH PARKER (23-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA by way of New Zealand

vs.

HUGHIE FURY (20-0, 10 KOs), No.1 mandatory contender, Manchester, UK

Co-Feature – Vacant WBO Intercontinental Super Welterweight Championship (12)

JIMMY “Kilrain” KELLEY (21-2, 9 KOs), Manchester, UK

vs.

STILLIYAN “Still Kill” KOSTOV (21-7, 16 KOs), Razgrad, Bulgaria





All and/or highlights of additional PPV fights will air pending time restraints.

Fights and fighters subject to change.

WHEN:Saturday, September 23, 2017 – 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

WHERE: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK





PROMOTER: Hennessy Sports

PPV:Integrated Sports Media (ISM) will distribute “Parker vs. Fury” live in the United States on cable and satellite PPV via iN Demand, Vubiquity, and DISH, in conjunction with an internet-based YouTube PPV that is available at www.youtube.com/parkerfury, for a suggested retail price of only $24.95.

Outside of North America, “Parker vs. Fury” is being distributed to broadcasters worldwide by leading boxing television rights distribution firm, Protocol Sports Marketing Ltd.