Jose Uzcategui defends against Caleb Plant this Sunday on FS1

Today, FOX Sports announces former lightweight champion Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini makes his ringside analyst debut with former super middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell and blow-by-blow announcer Chris Myers calling FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: UZCATEGUI VS. PLANT on Sunday, Jan. 13 (8:00 PM ET) on FS1, FOX Deportes and streaming on the FOX Sports app. Adrian Garcia Marquez and Jaime Motta call the fights in Spanish on FOX Deportes.





In addition, veteran combat sports journalist Heidi Androl reports and interviews fighters, while Ray Flores joins the show as ring announcer. Marcos Villegas serves as unofficial scorer.

“We’re excited to have two former champions, Mancini and Dirrell, calling the fights this weekend on FS1,” says Steve Becker, Vice President of Production, FOX Sports. “They represent two different boxing eras, and bring an incredible amount of experience to the broadcast. Still an active and top-ranked fighter, Anthony knows Jose Uzcategui very well, as his brother Andre fought him twice, and will have plenty of insights into his style and ability. And as this fight is in his weight class, Anthony could face the winner in the future.”

On Sunday, FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT: UZCATEGUI VS. PLANT kicks off 2019 with an exciting title fight, as battle-hardened Venezuelan Uzcategui (28-2, 23 KOs) defends his IBF Super Middleweight World Championship for the first time against unbeaten top challenger Caleb Plant (17-0, 10 KOs). Also in action, unbeaten featherweight contender Brandon Figueroa (17-0, 12 KOs) takes on rugged, once-beaten veteran Moises “Chucky’’ Flores (25-1, 17 KOs), while Joey Spencer (5-0, 5 KOs) faces Brandon Harder (2-1, 1 KOs) in a super welterweight bout.





Fight action begins at 6:30 PM ET Sunday with the FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS on FS1 and the FOX Sports app, as former world champion and pound-for-pound contender Guillermo Rigondeaux (17-1, 11 KOs) returns against Mexico’s Giovanni Delgado (16-8, 9 KOs). Plus, hard-hitting 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) is featured in super lightweight fight.

FOX Sports PBC programming kicks off on tonight (10:00 PM ET) with INSIDE PBC BOXING on FS1, as host Kate Abdo and analysts WBC Welterweight Champion Shawn Porter and former three-division world champion Abner Mares preview the title fight between Uzcategui and Plant, and interview Plant. They also talk with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao in studio and catch up with Tony Harrison about his victory over Jermell Charlo.

Additional PBC programming continues Saturday, Jan. 12 (12:30 PM ET) on FOX and the FOX Sports app with the half-hour FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: KEITH THURMAN VS. JOSESITO LOPEZ, followed at 1:00 PM ET by the one-hour FOX PBC COUNTDOWN: KEITH THURMAN VS. JOSESITO LOPEZ, as both shows preview the much-anticipated welterweight title fight between Thurman and Lopez on FOX on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports app, through the FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Deportes streams. The shows are available on desktop at FOXSports.com and through the app store or on connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku.

FOX SPORTS PBC PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

DATE

TIME (ET)

EVENT

NETWORK*

Tuesday,

Jan. 8

10:00 PM

INSIDE PBC BOXING

FS1

Saturday,

Jan. 12

12:30 PM

FOX PBC FACE TO FACE: KEITH THURMAN VS. JOSESITO LOPEZ

FOX

Saturday,

Jan. 12

1:00 PM

FOX PBC COUNTDOWN: KEITH THURMAN VS. JOSESITO LOPEZ

FOX

Sunday,

Jan. 13

6:30 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS

FS1

Sunday,

Jan. 13

8:00 PM

FS1 PBC FIGHT NIGHT

FS1 / FOX Deportes

*All programs available on FOX Sports App and FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83