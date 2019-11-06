News: Jose Soto Inks with All Star Boxing, Inc, WBA Elevates Danny Roman to Super Champ

Miami, Florida: All Star Boxing, Inc has announced the signing of Colombian flyweight prospect Jose Soto to a Multi-year exclusive agreement. Soto, is currently ranked WBA #13 and has a record of 13-0 4 KO’s since he’s debut in December of 2016.





Jose Soto, 21, is originally from Canalete, Cordoba, Colombia but has fought in nearby Barranquilla for the majority of his career. Soto was a decorated amateur before turning pro, having fought over 250 fights compiling 245 wins and several national titles.

Soto turned pro at age 18, quick starting his career at an early age, Jose started 5-0 before facing his first test, former 2x world title challenger Luis De La Rosa, winning a UD over 8 rounds. After a few more wins, he then faced WBA #13 contender & countrymen Pablo Carillo, edging out a split decision in a highly competitive fight. Having beaten the best in his division of Colombia, in his last appearance he beat Mexico’s Adolfo Castillo over 10 rounds.

“I am very happy to sign with All Star Boxing, Inc and excited for what the future has to hold” – stated Jose Soto “My dream has always been to become a world champion and now I’m in the right hands to make it come true”





All Star Boxing, Inc returns in 2020 with another season of Boxeo Telemundo were they plan to showcase Soto in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jose Soto to our team, – Stated Felix “Tutico” Zabala President of All Star Boxing, Inc “Throughout many years we have worked with the best talent from Colombia including the likes of former world champions Miguel “Happy” Lora, Sugar Baby Rojas & Carlos Maussa amongst others.” We believe Jose has the tools and talent to become a future world champion.”

WBA Elevates Danny Roman to Super Champion

The accolades for unified world champion Danny Roman continue to pile up.





The latest comes from the WBA in elevating Roman as its Super Champion in the 122-pound division.

According to WBA rules, the organization, under special circumstances, may recognize any boxer as its Super Champion. The WBA considers Roman’s career achievements, exceptional boxing record and dominance of the division such a circumstance.

“I’m very grateful and honored to be the Super Champion,” Roman said. “The WBA title will always hold a special place in my heart. These title fights mean everything to me and I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to make four successful title defenses.”





Roman, who also holds the IBF crown, is currently back in the gym training for WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev.

Earlier this year, Roman, 29, was forced to pull out of the original fight scheduled for September 13 due to tendinitis in his left shoulder.

With the injury healed and given subsequent medical clearance to resume training, Roman will soon make the fifth defense of the WBA title that he won two years ago with a knockout of Shun Kubo.

Roman is promoted by Thompson Boxing and Matchroom Boxing.