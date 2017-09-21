Jose Roman Successfully Weighs in, Headlines “New Blood” Friday Night

Talented junior welterweight Jose Roman (24-1-1, 16 KOs) of Garden Grove, Calif. made weight during Thursday’s weigh in, measuring at 138 lbs., while challenger Wilberth Lopez (18-8, 13 KOs) of Tucson, Ariz. came in at 140.5 lbs.



In the co-feature, top prospect Ruben Villa (7-0, 4 KOs) of Salinas, Calif. weighed in at 127 lbs. The southpaw puts his unbeaten mark on the line against veteran Ernesto Guerrero (26-19, 18 KOs) of Mexico, who made weight at 126.5 lbs.





The five-fight show, promoted by Thompson Boxing Promotions, takes place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif.

Tickets for “New Blood” are priced at $40, $60, & $100 and are available for purchase on the day of the event (Friday) from the will call booth at the Doubletree Hotel starting at 5:30 p.m. local time.

WEIGHTS

Jose Roman, 138 vs. Wilberth Lopez, 140.5 (8-rounds)

Ruben Villa, 127 vs. Ernesto Guerrero, 126.5 (6-rounds)

Juan Ruiz, 148.5 vs. Erick Martinez, 149 (8-rounds)

Michael Dutchover, 133 vs. Carlos Flores, 131 (4-rounds)

Ruben Torres, 134.5 vs. Ernest Knight, 135 (4-rounds)





All five fights will be streamed LIVE on TB Presents: New Blood via our Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert color commentary.