Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol – WBC stats

JOSE RAMIREZ (USA)

WBC Super Lightweight World Champion / 4th Title Defense

Age: 28 / Date of birth: August 12, 1992

Residence, birthplace: Avenal, California

Record: 25-0, 17 KOs / Total rounds: 115 / World championship fights: 4-0, 1 KO

Height: 5’10” – 178cm / Reach: 72.5″ – 184cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Rick Mirigian / Trainer: Robert Garcia

VIKTOR “The Iceman” POSTOL (Ukraine)

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Super Lightweight / Mandatory Challenger

Age: 31 / Date of birth: January 16, 1984

Residence: Kiev, Ukraine / Birthplace: Dimerca, Ukraine

Record: 31-2, 12 KOs / Total rounds: 264 / World championship fights: 1-1, 1 KO

Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 72″ – 183cm / Stance: Right-handed

Managers: Vadim Kornilov, Oleg Kovalchuk / Trainer: Freddie Roach

WBC SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Roberto Cruz (Phil) 1963

2. Eddie Perkins (US) 1963 – 1965

3. Carlos Hernandez (Ven) 1965 – 1966

4. Sandro Lopopolo (Ita) 1966 – 1967

5. Paul Fuji (US) 1967 – 1968

6. Pedro Adigue (Phil) 1968 – 1970

7. Bruno Arcari (Italy) 1970 – 1974

8. Pedro Fernández (Spain) 1974 – 1975

9. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai) 1975 – 1976

10. Miguel Velazquez (Spain) 1976

11. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai) * 1976 – 1978

12. Sang-Hyun Kim (Korea) 1978 – 1980

13. Saoul Mamby (US) 1980 – 1982

14. Leroy Haley (US) 1982 – 1983

15. Bruce Curry (US) 1983 – 1984

16. Bill Costello (US) 1984 – 1985

17. Lonnie Smith (US) 1985 – 1986

18. Rene Arredondo (Mexico) 1986

19. Tsuyoshi Hamada (Japan) 1986 – 1987

20. Rene Arredondo (México) * 1987

21. Roger Mayweather (US) 1987 – 1989

22. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) 1989 – 1994

23. Frankie Randall (US) 1994

24. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) * 1994 – 1996

25. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 1996 – 1997

26. Konstantin Tszyu (Australia) 1998 – 2003

27. Arturo Gatti (Canada) 2004 – 2005

28. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2005

29. Junior Witter (GB) 2006 – 2008

30. Timothy Bradley Jr. (US) 2008 – 2009

31. Devon Alexander (US) 2009 – 2011

32. Timothy Bradley Jr. (US) * 2011

33. Erik Morales (Mexico) 2011 – 2012

34. Lucas Matthysse (Arg) Interim 2012 – 2013

35. Danny Garcia 2012 – 2015

36. Viktor Postol (Ukraine) 2015 – 2016

37. Terence Crawford (US) 2016 – 2018

38. Regis Prograis (US) Interim 2018

39. Jose Ramirez (US) 2018 –

* Regained

TOP 10

1. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex)

2. Oscar de la Hoya (US/Mex)

3. Kostya Tszyu (Rus/Aust)

4. Roger Mayweather (US)

5. Timothy Bradley (US)

6. Bruno Arcari (Italy)

7. Arturo Gatti (Canada)

8. Danny Garcia (US)

9. Devon Alexander (US)

10. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

35 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Saensak Muangsurin (Thailand), Rene Arredondo (Mexico), Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico), Timothy Bradley Jr. (US).

129 WBC super lightweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.

This will be the 74th WBC super lightweight world title fight in the United States in WBC history.

MEMORABLE FIGHTS:

Sep. 14, 2018 Jose Ramirez W12 Antonio Orozco – Fresno

Mar. 7, 2018 Jose Ramirez W12 Amir Imam – New York

Aug. 19, 2017 Terence Crawford KO3 Julius Indongo – Lincoln

July 23, 2016 Terence Crawford W12 Viktor Postol – Las Vegas

Oct. 3, 2015 Viktor Postol KO10 Lucas Matthysse – Carson

July 14, 2012 Danny Garcia TKO4 Amir Khan – Las Vegas

Jan. 29, 2011 Timothy Bradley Jr. TW10 Devon Alexander – Pontiac

Mar. 6, 2010 Devon Alexander TKO8 Juan Urango – Uncasville

June 25, 2005 Floyd Mayweather Jr. TKO6 Arturo Gatti – Atlantic City

Jan. 29, 2005 Arturo Gatti KO5 James Leija – Atlantic City

Nov. 3, 2001 Konstantin Tszyu TKO2 Zab Judah – Las Vegas

June 7, 1996 Oscar de la Hoya TKO4 Julio Cesar Chavez – Las Vegas

Mar. 17, 1990 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO12 Meldrick Taylor – Las Vegas

May 13, 1989 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO10 Roger Mayweather – Inglewood

Nov. 12, 1987 Roger Mayweather TKO6 Rene Arredondo – Los Angeles

Apr. 8, 1978 Saensak Muangsurin KO13 Francisco Moreno – Hat Yai

Mar. 6, 1971 Bruno Arcari W15 Joao Henrique – Rome

July 22, 1987 Rene Arredondo TKO6 Tsuyoshi Hamada – Kokugican

June 15, 1963 Eddie Perkins W15 Roberto Cruz – Manila

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.