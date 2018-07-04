Jose Ramirez vs. Danny O’Connor – WBC stats

WBC STATISTICS
WBC Super Lightweight World Championship
July 7, 2018 / Fresno, California / Save Mart Arena
This will the 2,012th championship fight sanctioned by the WBC in its 55-year history
TOP RANK, INC. PRESENTS:
JOSE RAMIREZ (United States)
WBC Super Lightweight World Champion, 1st Title Defense
World championship fights: 1-0
Age: 25 / Date of birth: August 12, 1992
Residence, birthplace: Avenal, California
Record: 22-0, 16 KOs / Total rounds: 85 total rounds
Height: 5’10” – 178cm / Reach: 72.5″ – 184cm / Stance: Right-handed
WBC affiliated titles held: Continental Americas super lightweight; NABF welterweight “junior”
Promoter: Bob Arum, Top Rank / Manager: Rick Mirigian / Trainer: Robert Garcia
DANNY O’CONNOR (United States)
Ranked WBC No. 15 at Super Lightweight
Age: 33 / Date of birth: March 30, 1985
Residence: Colorado Springs, Colorado / Birthplace: Framingham, Massachusetts
Record: 30-3, 11 KOs / Total rounds: 174
Height: 5’8″ – 173cm / Reach: 67.5″ – 171cm / Stance: Left-handed
Promoter: Ken Casey, Murphys Boxing / Manager: John Means / Trainer: A.J. Thomas
WBC SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Roberto Cruz (Phil) 1963
2. Eddie Perkins (US) 1963 – 1965
3. Carlos Hernandez (Ven) 1965 – 1966
4. Sandro Lopopolo (Ita) 1966 – 1967
5. Paul Fuji (US) 1967 – 1968
6. Pedro Adigue (Phil) 1968 – 1970
7. Bruno Arcari (Italy) 1970 – 1974
8. Pedro Fernández (Spain) 1974 – 1975
9. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai) 1975 – 1976
10. Miguel Velazquez (Spain) 1976
11. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai) * 1976 – 1978
12. Sang-Hyun Kim (Korea) 1978 – 1980
13. Saoul Mamby (US) 1980 – 1982
14. Leroy Haley (US) 1982 – 1983
15. Bruce Curry (US) 1983 – 1984
16. Bill Costello (US) 1984 – 1985
17. Lonnie Smith (US) 1985 – 1986
18. Rene Arredondo (Mexico) 1986
19. Tsuyoshi Hamada (Japan) 1986 – 1987
20. Rene Arredondo (México) * 1987
21. Roger Mayweather (US) 1987 – 1989
22. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) 1989 – 1994
23. Frankie Randall (US) 1994
24. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex) * 1994 – 1996
25. Oscar de la Hoya (US-Mex) 1996 – 1997
26. Konstantin Tszyu (Australia) 1998 – 2003
27. Arturo Gatti (Canada) 2004 – 2005
28. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (US) 2005
29. Junior Witter (GB) 2006 – 2008
30. Timothy Bradley Jr. (US) 2008 – 2009
31. Devon Alexander (US) 2009 – 2011
32. Timothy Bradley Jr. (US) * 2011
33. Erik Morales (Mexico) 2011 – 2012
34. Lucas Matthysse (Arg) Interim 2012 – 2013
35. Danny Garcia 2012 – 2015
36. Viktor Postol (Ukraine) 2015 – 2016
37. Terence Crawford (US) 2016 – 2018
38. Regis Prograis (US) Interim 2018 –
39. Jose Ramirez (US) 2018 –
* Regained
TOP 10
1. Julio Cesar Chavez (Mex)
2. Oscar de la Hoya (US/Mex)
3. Kostya Tszyu (Rus/Aust)
4. Roger Mayweather (US)
5. Timothy Bradley (US)
6. Bruno Arcari (Italy)
7. Arturo Gatti (Canada)
8. Danny Garcia (US)
9. Devon Alexander (US)
10. Saensak Muangsurin (Thai)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
35 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, four of whom have regained the title: Saensak Muangsurin (Thailand), Rene Arredondo (Mexico), Julio Cesar Chavez (Mexico), Timothy Bradley Jr. (US).
126 WBC super lightweight world title bouts have been held in WBC history.
This will be the 71st WBC super lightweight world title fight in the United States in WBC history.
MEMORABLE FIGHTS:
Mar. 7, 2018 Jose Ramirez W12 Amir Imam – New York
Aug. 19, 2017 Terence Crawford KO3 Julius Indongo – Lincoln
July 23, 2016 Terence Crawford W12 Viktor Postol – Las Vegas
Oct. 3, 2015 Viktor Postol KO10 Lucas Matthysse – Carson
July 14, 2012 Danny Garcia TKO4 Amir Khan – Las Vegas
Jan. 29, 2011 Timothy Bradley Jr. TW10 Devon Alexander – Pontiac
Mar. 6, 2010 Devon Alexander TKO8 Juan Urango – Uncasville
June 25, 2005 Floyd Mayweather Jr. TKO6 Arturo Gatti – Atlantic City
Jan. 29, 2005 Arturo Gatti KO5 James Leija – Atlantic City
Nov. 3, 2001 Konstantin Tszyu TKO2 Zab Judah – Las Vegas
June 7, 1996 Oscar de la Hoya TKO4 Julio Cesar Chavez – Las Vegas
Mar. 17, 1990 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO12 Meldrick Taylor – Las Vegas
May 13, 1989 Julio Cesar Chavez TKO10 Roger Mayweather – Inglewood
Nov. 12, 1987 Roger Mayweather TKO6 Rene Arredondo – Los Angeles
Apr. 8, 1978 Saensak Muangsurin KO13 Francisco Moreno – Hat Yai
Mar. 6, 1971 Bruno Arcari W15 Joao Henrique – Rome
July 22, 1987 Rene Arredondo TKO6 Tsuyoshi Hamada – Kokugican
June 15, 1963 Eddie Perkins W15 Roberto Cruz – Manila
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.