Jose Miguel Borrego vs Alan Sanchez top card in Tampa, Florida this Saturday

Jose Miguel Borrego continues his rise through the welterweight ranks as he takes on the battle-hardened Alan Sanchez this coming Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

Sanchez comes into Florida with ambitions of bouncing back in style after coming up short against former amateur standout Daniyar Yeleussinov.

Borrego continues his march towards titles as he looks to record his fifth victory on the bounce against Sanchez, who holds top quality victories over the likes of world title challenger Pablo Cesar Cano.

Borrego discussed his opponent on Saturday night, “I’m very excited to get back in the ring on Saturday night and I want to thank Pro Box Promotions, Marc Farrait, Asa Beard, and my father for getting me ready for this fight against Sanchez.

“Training has gone well for this fight and I’m really continuing my education as a professional and improving all the time. I am working hard to develop the skills I need to be a complete fighter and I feel that this process is going well with Asa Beard and Marc Farrait.

“Sanchez is a very good fighter, he has boxed some world-class opposition and has a victory over Pablo Cesar Cano who knocked out Jorge Linares before the pandemic started, so he is a real live opponent that is going to test me.”

Sanchez enters the context with Borrego looking to get his career back on track, and the fellow Mexican opened up about the challenge of former Mexican amateur standout Borrego.

Sanchez said, “Firstly I want to thank my whole team, my management, my promoter Paco Damien and Pro Box Promotions for giving me this opportunity on May 1 in Tampa, Florida. This is a great fight for me and I’m very excited to fight Borrego on Saturday night.

“Borrego is a good fighter, he is strong but I know I have the skillset to beat him. That’s the most important thing on the night is having the skills to get the victory. I have boxed some great fighters and I believe that experience with my skills will hold the key to victory on May 1.

“I respect Borrego, but Mexico vs Mexico is always exciting battles and nobody wants to lose. I want to win this fight and get back to fighting for titles soon. If I have to go to war I will go to war to win this fight. It is going to be a battle.”