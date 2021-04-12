Hard-hitting welterweight Jose Miguel Borrego is primed for his ring return on May 1, as he looks to continue his development towards titles

Borrego is an all-action competitor, with 16 of his 18 victories coming by way of stoppage. A native of Aguas Calientes, Mexico, Borrego has continued the Mexican tradition of being a come forward fire fighter, and is known not to voluntarily take a backward step. Borrego discussed his style and what he brings to the 147-pound table.

Borrego said, “I’m a come forward fighter. I like to fight, I don’t take a step back and I like to please the crowd. This is what boxing and sports are all about for me. It is about being entertaining and I want to be entertaining.

“I was a four-time national champion in Mexico. I have a good amateur pedigree and I am still learning a lot. I am developing correctly as not just a fighter but as a boxer, however, I am a fighter at heart, and I will always entertainingly use my skills.

“Mexican fighters are known for being warriors. I want to continue this trend as that is what makes people tune in to watch Mexican fighters. Being a warrior is a special thing in my culture. I proved this when I tore my meniscus in a fight and continued fighting. We are made differently.”

The big punching welterweight returns to the ring on May 1 in Tampa, Florida as he tops the Pro Box Promotions card. Borrego, who is now trained by Marc Farrait and Asa Beard opened up about his next professional outing.

He said, “I’m happy to be back in the ring on May 1, and thank you to Pro Box Promotions for getting me back in the ring in a fight that’s going to be very competitive. I’m fighting a fighter who has won at the elite level, so I have to show that I am close to that level with this performance.

“I’ve been working hard in the gym with my coaches Marc and Asa and I am getting better every day. I feel like I am learning a lot and I am only 23 years old, so I have a big future in boxing and I have an exciting future ahead of me.

“I think that boxing fans will see the best of Jose Miguel Borrego every time I box there are visible improvements. I’ve come back off two losses in my career and begun to develop correctly as a fighter. That will show in this fight on May 1. It’s going to be a very interesting fight and I’m ready to put on a war for the fans in Tampa, Florida!”