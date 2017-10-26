Jose Martinez faces Jesus Martinez on 11/16

Two of the best boxers from Puerto Rico and Colombia will meet in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico on Thursday, Nov. 16 as undefeated contender Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (19-0-1, 12 KOs) from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico takes on Jesus Martinez (23-2, 11 KOs) of Monteria, Colombia in the 10-round super flyweight main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from The Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancun, Mexico at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 tape delayed transmission begins at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. ESPN3 coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.

Martinez, who is 25 years old, has picked up two regional belts during his six-year career. In 2014, Martinez stopped Luis Cosme via brutal first-round technical knockout to capture the WBC USNBC Silver Super Flyweight Title. In 2015, Martinez picked up another belt when he defeated Juan Carlos Herrera via unanimous decision to win the vacant WBC Latino Super Flyweight Title. On Nov. 16, Martinez will look to take a step towards competing for a world title with a victory in the heavenly setting of Cancun and Riveira Maya.





“I feel very grateful for this great opportunity,” said Jose Martinez. “Preparation has gone very well, even though there are only a few boxers training on the island. But I have a lot of determination, and with the adjustments we’ve made in camp, I’ll be in great condition. These tough times in Puerto Rico have motivated be because I’ll be fighting for my island, my town and for all the Puerto Ricans.”

“I feel very happy for this opportunity,” said Jesus Martinez. “I am ready, and my experience will be the key to the victory. I am confident that I will have a great win.”

Jesus Martinez has mowed down most of his opposition, including knockout victories against Argel Berrio, Miguel “El Licenciado” Martinez and Michael “Michell” Arango. Martinez was last seen in March of 2017 when he took on Luis “Pantera” Nery, who is currently the WBC World Bantamweight Champion.

The Cancun show comes as Golden Boy Promotions and Cancun Boxing begin a new partnership to bring additional action-packed events into 2018. Golden Boy, through Cancun Boxing, will open its doors to the young natives of Quintana Roo so they can compete and triumph in big fights on the international stage.

“Boxing and Mexico have been synonymous for decades, and we are looking forward to doing many shows together with Cancun Boxing in the future,” Golden Boy Promotions Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya said. “Just as the October 16 show promises fireworks from top-to-bottom, so will all of our shows in the fighting city of Cancun.”





“I am pleased that Golden Boy Promotions and Cancun Boxing have come together,” said Pepe Gomez, Chairman and CEO of Cancun Boxing. “I celebrate the fact that Golden Boy will return to our Quintana Roo tour destinations. I am sure that for many years to come we will be working together.”

Two of Golden Boy Promotions’ most prized undefeated prospects will appear in separate fights on the ESPN telecast as well, with welterweight Alexis Rocha (9-0, 6 KOs) of Santa, Ana, Calif. appearing in the co-main event in a scheduled eight-rounder and super lightweight Vergil Ortiz, Jr. (7-0, 7 KOs) of Dallas, Texas opening up the telecast in an eight-round fight. Both will face opponents to be named later.

Martinez vs. Martinez is a 10-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Cancun Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from The Poliforum Benito Juárez in Cancun, Mexico at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN2 tape delayed transmission begins at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. ESPN3 coverage of the undercard fights will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.