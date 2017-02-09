Jose Alfredo Rodriguez focused on winning another world championship

Former interim WBA Light Flyweight Champion Jose Alfredo “Torito” Rodriguez says he’s disappointed that a dislocated shoulder ended his recent world title challenge, but promises to be back as soon as his rehab is complete.

On January 29 at the Cotai Arena, Venetian Resort in Macao, China, Rodriguez (32-5, 19 KOs) challenged IBF World Super Flyweight Champion Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas of the Philippines. 27-year-old Rodriguez injured his right shoulder in round two, but fought on courageously for five more rounds before the referee stopped the fight, per doctor’s orders before round eight.





It was a disappointing result for Rodriguez, whose goal was to win his second world title for the people of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, where he lives.

“I worked so hard for this opportunity,” said a dissatisfied Rodriguez. “I had all the confidence and training I needed. But then his head collided with my shoulder accidentally in round two and I felt a pop. I knew at that moment my fight was over. After that I was fighting a skilled champion using only one arm.”

Rodriguez says he’s already hard at work on healing and re-strengthening the injured arm, with a goal of returning for another shot at a belt.

“I will not let this bad luck stop me from my goal to win another world championship. If anything, this only makes me want it more. I will be back to fight whoever I have to, to get back to a world title fight and this time, god willing, win.”

Rodriguez’s manager, José A. Acevedo of Free Agent Boxing Management, says he’s proud of his fighter, no matter the outcome of his last fight.

“Jose fought for 15 minutes against one of the division’s best fighters with a dislocated shoulder. The pain he must have fought through is unimaginable. I admire his dedication and courage. He is a true warrior. He will be back. Thank you to the IBF and the people of China and to the team of Jerwin Ancajas for the opportunity they gave us.”