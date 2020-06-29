Jorge Linares fights Javier Fortuna on August 28 in Indio, CA

A high-stakes battle of international proportions heads to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. as Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) takes on Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBC Diamond Lightweight Championship. The matches will take place on Friday, August 28, and will be streamed live on DAZN.

The event will be closed to the public and media. Details for the undercard will be announced shortly.

“Temperatures will reach record-breaking numbers this summer as we present a high-level clash between two battle-tested former world champions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “Linares’ legacy as a future Hall of Famer is etched in stone.

During his time with us, he has conquered three divisions and traveled all over the world as he demonstrated his courage as a fighter. But make no mistake: Linares is not done yet.

On August 28, he’s in for a tough fight against a man who is just as quick-handed as he is, so expect both men to bring a lot of firepowers. Golden Boy boxing is back, and that means competitive fights are back.”

Linares is a Venezuelan contender who boasts one of the most impressive resumes of any active fighter today. The quick-handed 34-year-old has earned world titles in the featherweight, super featherweight, and lightweight divisions and faced some of the best fighters in recent years. After a dominant performance against Carlos “The Solution” Morales in February, Linares is ready to regain his throne as the King of the Lightweights.

“I’m ready to return to the top of the lightweight division,” said Jorge Linares. “I have been training in Japan, a place that nourishes me and provides me with the best environment to train. At the same time, I’m also grateful to be headlining a card during this challenging time for the world. Still, I hope to provide everyone with a bit of diversion and excitement as I get closer to regaining my throne as the King of the 135-pound division.

Fortuna is a 31-year-old southpaw who is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBC in the lightweight division. The native of the Dominican Republic is a proven veteran who captured the interim WBA Featherweight Title against then-undefeated Patrick “The Punisher” Hyland in 2012, while in 2015, he defeated once-beaten Bryan “El Tiquito” Vazquez to capture the WBA Super Featherweight Title.

In his last shot at a world title, Fortuna lost a close split decision victory to Robert Easter Jr. In his previous outing, Fortuna dominated former world titles Jesus “El Jinete” Cuellar to earn his status in the division.

“Don’t make any excuses on fight night,” said Javier Fortuna. “Not the COVID. Not the travel. Nothing. Don’t blame it on an injury, either. Just fight. Come ready for war because that’s what I’m going to do. And when you lose, don’t make any excuse.”

“I commend Jorge Linares for taking this fight while so many other top contenders didn’t want the fight,” said Sampson Lewkowicz, President of Sampson Boxing. “I expect Javier Fortuna to be in top shape and ready for a battle he will win. Javier Fortuna will be the first three-time world champion from the Dominican Republic.”

Linares vs. Fortuna is a 12-round fight for the WBC Diamond Lightweight Championship presented by Golden Boy in association with Teiken Promotions and Sampson Boxing. Hennessy sponsors the event, “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take Friday, August 28, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.