Jorge Cota predicting stoppage win over Sebastian Fundora

Hard-hitting Mexican contender Jorge “El Demonio” Cota vowed to be the first person to beat rising contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora when they meet in FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View action on Saturday, May 1 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

“My style makes a very difficult fight for anyone,” said Cota. “He’s definitely a unique boxer and a good prospect. The only way to beat him will be to use my experience. I will destroy his confidence and take advantage of his youth and inexperience.”

Cota has a tall task literally in Fundora, who stands an astounding six-feet six-inches tall. Cota was originally supposed to face Fundora last December, and has now had another extended period of time to prepare for the undefeated foe.

“I’ve never spent more time preparing for one opponent,” said Cota. “I know him very well. I have followed his career from the beginning. Having this extra time gave me more opportunity to study and get ready to surprise him. I’ve fought fighters who are tall and use their height. They weren’t quite as tall as Fundora, but I’m confident that with the sparring I’ve had I’ll be 100% ready.”

The 33-year-old Cota has faced current unified 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo and former unified champion Jeison Rosario, in addition to most recently stopping Thomas LaManna in January 2020. For this fight, Cota has been training in the altitude in Tucson, Arizona to help give him an edge.

“Me and my whole team are here in Tucson for training and we love it,” said Cota. “I’ve worked very hard every day in the high altitude. The improvement that the altitude has had on my stamina is going to show and be the difference against Fundora.”

On May 1, the Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico native will enter the ring on a card headlined by a battle between Mexican-American heavyweight stars as former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. battles all-action Chris Arreola. In addition, the entire pay-per-view undercard is filled with Mexican and Mexican-American fighters going toe-to-toe, adding to the motivation to put on a memorable show.

“It’s an honor to be on the undercard of such a great all-Mexican event,” said Cota. “Every fight is going to be a war, because this card is full of proud Mexican warriors.”

For Cota, he believes his preparation and will to win will combine for him to deliver not just a great performance, but steal the show on a night full of exciting style matchups.

“I want to be sure that my head, heart and body will be in perfect condition to provide the fight of the night on May 1,” said Cota. “I’m going to be mentally and physically ready for anything this test throws my way.”