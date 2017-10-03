Jorge Castaneda signs with Prince Ranch Boxing

Prince Ranch Boxing (PRB) is happy to announce the signing of unbeaten knockout artist, prospect Jorge “Laredo” Castaneda (9-0, 9 KOs), from Laredo, TX. Castaneda will be managed and guided by PRB’s Greg Hannely, and his team of professionals.

Born and raised in Laredo, TX, Castaneda is a powerful super-featherweight that stands 5’10”, with a 70″ reach. After turning professional at age 18, Castaneda was able to capture the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Featherweight Title, at just 20-years old. With a new management team behind him, Castaneda is thrilled about where is career is heading.





“I’m so excited to be part of the Prince Ranch Boxing team,” said Jorge Castaneda. “I know Greg has a lot of connections to get me in position to make a name of myself. I just want to continue working hard and stay busy. I’m willing to fight anyone they put in front of me. I fear no man. I have the power and skills to be a world champion and I’m gunning for everyone in the super-featherweight division.”

Known for spotting great talent, PRB’s Greg Hannely feels Castaneda has all the gifts to be something extraordinary.

“Jorge Laredo is a rare talent,” said Greg Hannely. “He as an incredible combination of power and speed, to go along with his astonishing ring IQ. I’m very happy that we were able to sign him to our very talented stable of fighters. The Prince Ranch Boxing brand is on the rise and the boxing world will be hearing more about us as we march forward. It’s an exciting time for everyone under the Prince Ranch Boxing brand.”