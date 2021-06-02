Jordan Grant Promises To Give Tommy Fury The Shock Of His Life

TOMMY FURY WILL take on the unbeaten Scot Jordan Grant as he bids to clock up half a dozen wins in the professional ranks at the Telford International Arena on Saturday, live on BT Sport.

The 23-year-old Hamilton man, known as ‘The Game’, holds a current record of 2-0, having turned professional in November 2019. ‘TNT’ Fury, 22, has scored four speedy knockout victories in his five pro fights to date.

Fury v Grant is part of the supporting cast to the main event of Daniel Dubois (15-1, 4 KOs) colliding with the Romanian Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) with the WBA Interim heavyweight title belt on the line.

Unfortunately, Marcio Soza – Archie Sharp’s scheduled opponent for his WBO Global super featherweight title fight – tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight will be re-booked for a July date.

Elsewhere on the card, Nathan Heaney (11-0, 5KOs) will have the backing of some 600 fans from Stoke when he battles for a dozen wins as a pro against the Bulgarian Iliyan Markov (6-14-2, 3 KOs) in his second event as a Queensberry middleweight.

Also at 160lbs, Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KOs) from Belfast will continue to pick up experience as he moves towards title contention with an eight-rounder against the Mexican Ernesto Olvera (11-6-1, 3 KOs).

The English bantamweight champion Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) – a native of Telford – will have his first fight since signing with Queensberry and goes up against the Bulgarian Stefan Slavchev (11-38-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds.

Super bantamweight prospect Adan Mohamed (1-0) has his second professional fight against Luke Fash (2-59-2) and former amateur knockout artist George Bance makes his professional debut over four rounds at super lightweight.

Coverage from the Telford International Arena begins from 7pm live on BT Sport 1

TIME TO PLAY ‘THE GAME’ – TOMMY FURY TACKLES UNDEFEATED FOE

UNBEATEN Jordan Grant believes Tommy Fury will get the shock of his life this weekend.

The Love Island star faces a step up in class when he meets Grant (2-0) in a Light-Heavyweight four rounder at Telford International Centre on Saturday night (June 5), live on BT Sport.

Grant’s all-action style promises to make it a tough night for Fury (5-0, 4 KOs) who trained in Miami for the bout alongside his big brother, WBC World Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Hamilton’s Grant who boxed as an amateur and from the age of 15 fought more than 20 times on the unlicensed circuit warned: “I am not a road fighter.

“This is a big opportunity against a well known opponent who I think I have the tools to beat.

“You have to take these opportunities to move forward and it will do a lot of good for my career if I cause an upset.

“If I win I will always be known as the man who beat the guy from Love Island who is Tyson Fury’s brother, but I am there to show my skills.

“I will go down there and leave everything in the ring. I don’t want to be another number on his record. I am going down there to keep my zero.

“I think the pressure got to Tommy’s team and they needed to move up and fight a better opponent. It is about that time to take the leap for Tommy, anyway.

“I have always told my manager Sam Kynoch that if any 50-50 fights are offered I am happy to take them, and this is proof.

“You don’t have a long time boxing so while you are in it, you better do the best you can and get the best fights you can so you can push forward.”

While Fury can afford to set up expensive American training camps, his Scottish opponent works seven days a week and trains in the evening.

But there is no jealousy towards Fury who has the backing of Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren besides his reality TV fame and a world famous family name.

Grant, 23, explained: “I respect any fighter and I am not one for talking Tommy down.

“He has done very well for himself and got the TV exposure so fair play to him. It is a hard enough sport so if there is a way to get your name out there and get sponsors do it.

“These guys get paid to train and sponsored so there is a total difference to me. I have two jobs to keep my family.

“I am out digging holes during the day. I am also a qualified tiler so I do that at the weekend. Most of the time it is a seven day working week and training in the evening.

“This fight will help my career take off and I might get the backing to become a full-time boxer, get the best fights and put on the best show.”

Fury v Grant is on a bill that is headlined by Daniel Dubois (15-1, 14 KOs) who challenges Bogdan Dinu (20-2, 16 KOs) for the WBA interim Heavyweight title.

Belfast’s Middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko (8-0, 5 KOs) is back and will be aiming for his fifth successive inside the distance win when he boxes Mexican Ernesto Olvera (11-6-1, 3 KOs)

Stoke-on-Trent’s hugely popular Middleweight Nathan Heaney (11-0, 3 KOs) has his second fight under the Queensberry banner when he meets Bulgarian Iliyan Markov (6-14-2, 3 KOs).

Unbeaten English Bantamweight champion Liam Davies (8-0, 3 KOs) faces Bulgaria’s Stefan Slavchev (11-38-2, 4 KOs).

Featherweight Adan Mohamed (1-0) boxes a four rounder against Luke Fash (2-59-2).

Also on the show is 18-year-old decorated amateur George Bance who makes his professional debut after signing with Queensberry.