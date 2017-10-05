Jordan Clayton On The Edge of Something Special

Jordan Clayton believes he is on the edge of something special ahead of his eighth professional contest next weekend.

The 23-year-old will appear on BCB Promotions’ ‘The World Awaits’ show at Walsall Town Hall, Walsall, on Saturday 14th October.





The unbeaten fighter has been promised a massive opportunity if he can put on an impressive performance in Walsall.

Clayton, 7-0, is excited to be so close to stepping up in his career and he is determined to show he is ready for the challenge.

“This fight will be another stepping stone fight but the one after this could be massive,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “ I have been speaking with (BCB’s Head of Boxing) Errol (Johnson)and we have something big in the pipeline as long as I get the win and look good in this next one.

“That gives me massive motivation for this next one knowing something like that is on the horizon if I can put a performance on here.

“It is really exciting being so close to that and I can’t wait. Two or three years ago I had lots of issues with my boxing career and my personal life but now I look back and I have already made it to seven wins unbeaten.





“I couldn’t have wished for it to have gone any better and I can’t wait for what else I can achieve going forward in the future.”

The Solihull pugilist is full of confidence and he feels everything has fallen into place for him now as he approaches a crucial stage in his career. The super welterweight admits it has been tough managing his training with his work and family life but believes it will all be worth it in the coming months and he is expecting to pit on a show against the durable Nathan Hardy when the pair clash next weekend.

“I felt really good in my last fight which gives me even more confidence moving forward. I didn’t lose a round and I bossed him around. I used my boxing ability and made sure I was taking the rounds and looking good doing it without taking the risks.

“I know this is going to be a tough fight because all my opponents are. I haven’t faced anyone that has come to just get walked over and bow down to me.

“I don’t look past anyone and I certainly can’t look past this next one with something big being within touching distance.

“Everything is on top now and going how it should be. I am happy with my camp and my training and my personal life away from boxing so everything is now in place.





“I have just started now to believe in myself 100%.In the past the belief wasn’t there and I was just grinding it out.

“Now I can see where I am going and I know what I have to do to get there so hopefully everything will go well in this one and I can get the title that we are looking for by the end of the year hopefully.

“We have been training like animals. Everything has been stepped up for this one. When I do these six rounds I will set a fast pace and make the most of every second and I will be surprised if whoever my opponent is manages to still be there at the end of the fight.

“My business at the skip hire is going really well and I am flat out with that too so it is tough. I am up at 6 in the morning and getting my run in before going to work. I do the removals myself which is like a workout in itself doing that.

“Then I come home and have an hour or two to see the kids before heading to the gym for the night then. It is hard and I moan about it a lot to my missus but like she says it will all pay off in the end, especially if I get the big opportunity after this fight.

“If I get the business done in this next one it should open up all the doors for me and it will be all go, there will be no turning back.”

Walsall’s Luke Paddock challenges Glossop’s Adam Hague for the IBF Youth Lightweight Title at the top of the bill.

Redditch middleweight, Andrew Robinson, Tipton light heavyweight, Ricky Summers, Birmingham heavyweight, Nathan Stevens, Tividale welterweight, Ryan ‘Stewart’ Davies, Camerron Switz light heavyweight, Emmanuel Moussinga, and Birmingham bantamweight, Ijaz Ahmed, all feature on the undercard.

The show takes place 24 hours before BCB’s Midlands Boxing Super Series, also at the Town Hall, which sees 8 local super featherweights meets for a shot at the Midlands Area Super Featherweight Title.

Tickets for ‘the World Awaits’ are priced at £35 general admission (£40 on the door) and £60 (VIP Ringside to include buffet and waitress service), and can be purchased by calling 0845 111 2900.

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Walsall, who will host weigh-in and aftershow party, click here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/walsall/