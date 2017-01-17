Jones Jnr Faces Poxton In Southern Area Super-feather Clash

Boy Jones Jnr Chingford’s Boy Jones Jnr (11-0-1, 7 KO’s) will face Lowestoft’s Craig Poxton (11-4-0, 4 KO’s) in the first defence of his Southern Area Super-Featherweight title at Bethnal Green’s York Hall on Friday 24th February, live and exclusive on BoxNation.

Baby-faced Boy was just over three weeks shy of his 20th birthday when he beat the extremely tough Martin Hillman to win the Vacant title at the Brentwood Centre back in November. The freakishly tall Super-Feather has been diligently learning his trade since entering the pro game without an amateur pedigree and is determined to keep hold of his belt.





“We worked so hard to get that title and we’re going to work twice as hard to keep it,” said Jones Jnr. “I love fighting at York Hall and I can’t wait to get back in the ring. I always do a load of tickets there and the atmosphere is going to be amazing as usual.

“I say it all the time but I never look at my opponents, I leave that to my trainer. Dom knows that I can beat him and that’s good enough for me. I’m not taking anything away from Craig, he’s going to be no pushover. It’s going to be a tough fight but we’re going to work hard to get the win.

“When I turned pro I told Dom that I wanted to win my first title before I turned 20 and to win it in well under two years was a great achievement. 2017 is all about keeping busy and taking each fight as it comes.”

Poxton, 28, is hot on the comeback trail after losing out to Alex Townsend for the English Super-Featherweight title back in March and has previously challenged for the Southern Area title, losing on points to interim World title challenger George Jupp in 2014.

Top of the bill sees Swansea’s Jay Harris challenge Thomas Essomba for the Commonwealth Flyweight title in just his tenth fight; Harley Benn, son of former two-weight World Champion Nigel, makes his hotly-anticipated pro debut; plus Sidcup Super-Featherweight D.P Carr; Chelmsford Super-Middleweight Billy Long, Hornchurch Super-Lightweight Sanjeev Sahota, South Ockendon Super-Lightweight Charlie Driscoll, Welling Super-Fetherweight Archie Sharp, New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards and the pro debuts of Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli and Pinewood Heavyweight Naylor Ball.

Tickets priced £40 and £60 are available from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk and 0844 844 0444.

BoxNation, the Channel of Champions, will televise this fight on Sky (SD Ch.437 and HD Ch.490), Freeview (Ch.255), Virgin (Ch.546), TalkTalk (Ch.415), online at watch.boxnation.com and via apps (iOS, Android, Amazon).