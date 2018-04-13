Jonathan Palata inks with Goodwin Boxing

It is not often that a top class heavyweight turns professional who has everything.





Exceptional movement and hand speed, power and undoubted skillset which will make him an even better professional than amateur.

Step forward “The Dancing Destroyer” Jonathan Palata who has signed a three year management deal with Steve Goodwin from Goodwin Boxing.

Palata has entrusted the training side of his career to the trainer of Heavyweights Don Charles and the team fully expects Palata to be a major force in the Heavyweight division.

As an amateur Palata stopped 40% of his victims whilst becoming ABA Novice Champion, London ABA Champion, Haringey Box Cup winner and reaching the quarter finals of the Senior ABA’s.





Achieving all of this knowing that he is so much more suited to the professional ranks than the amateurs.

Palata will make his debut on the Olivia Goodwin promoted “SHOWDOWN” show at York Hall on 19th May and if you are a boxing casual you should go to the event to watch the birth of a future major champion.

At the present time an opponent is being sourced for Palata.

Steve Goodwin was delighted with the acquisition. Jon is a fantastic addition to the Goodwin team and we believe he will be winning a British title very quickly before going onto bigger things. He joins a great team of Heavyweights we have with Dereck Chisora, “Silverback” Omar McKayle (due to debut in the next month), George Fox (Don Charles’ son- set to debut June 9th) and undefeated Heavyweights Jack Mulowayi (3-0) and “Big Dave” Abraham (5-0).





Palata cannot wait to start his career “This has been in the planning for some time. I am here to cause devastation, create entertainment and bring knock out power and brighten even further the Heavyweight scene.”