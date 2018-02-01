John Joe Nevin Boxes Four-time Canadian National Champion

John Joe Nevin, who won a silver medal for Ireland in the 2012 Olympics, returns to Philadelphia for the second time when he boxes four- time Canadian national amateur champion Alex Torres Rynn in the scheduled eight-round lightweight semifinal on Friday, March 9, as part of Xcite Fight Night at Parx Casino.

The seven-bout card is headlined by junior lightweights Avery Sparrow, of Philadelphia, and Jesus Serrano, of Nogales, Mexico, also scheduled for right rounds.





Nevin, 28, of Mullingar, Ireland, has compiled his record (9-0, 4 K0s) in eight different cities: Boston, MA; Winston-Salem, NC; Dublin, Ireland; Brooklyn, NY (twice); Springfield, VA; Hammond, IN; London, England, and Philadelphia.

Rynn, 31, a Mexican native residing in Calgary, Canada, is 6-0, 4 K0s, and will be fighting for the first time in the United States. He has boxed four times in Canada, twice in Mexico.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to fight at Parx Casino,” Nevin said. “Philly has been my second home where and we always get a great Irish following. We expect a great atmosphere and a great fight. This guy is talking trash already. We have two unbeaten fighters but I intend to ruin his record. This will be a great show to kick off St. Patrick’s season. I appreciate Joe Hand Promotions giving us the opportunity to bring out the Irish and fight on the fight Parx show.”

When Nevin fought in Philadelphia in August, 2016, he was well-received by the crowd. With Bensalem just a short distance away from where he stays, another great turnout is expected from the Irishman’s fan base the week before St. Patrick’s Day.

As for Rynn, he is not worried about fighting Nevin on the road.





“I’m excited to fight in the historic fighting city of Philadelphia,” Rynn said. “Don’t be surprised if my fight with John Joe is the Fight of the Night. And don’t be surprised if he tastes the canvas.”

The undercard is packed with local talent: Lightweight Jerome Conquest; junior middleweight Isaiah Wise; welterweight Marcel Rivers; junior welterweight Nahir Albright; lightweight Gerardo Martinez.

ABOUT MARCH 9

The March 9 card will consist of seven fights beginning at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The card is promoted by Joe Hand Promotions. This event is only for adults age 21 and older. Tickets priced at $50, $75 and $100 are on sale at Joe Hand Promotions (215-364-9000) and also online at www.joehandpromotions.com. You can also purchase tickets from the Hold My Ticket Call Center at (1-877-466-3404) and at www.parxcasino.com