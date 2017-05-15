Joel Mills headlines July 15 Taber, Alberta Homecoming Show

!

May 15, 2017 – Calgary, Alberta: All-action Canadian super middleweight Joel Mills (8-3-1, 2 KOs) of Taber, Alberta will return home July 15 when he headlines in front of a rabid crowd of local followers. In association with Eric de Guzman’s Teofista Boxing Series, the gala has been dubbed “Unfinished Business” as Mills will look to elate his hometown fans after a previous comeback attempt was derailed by a hand injury. This time around, the docket is filled with local talent sure to give Alberta fight fans tremendous bang for their buck.





In the main event of the evening Mills will tangle with hardened Mexican veteran Victor Manuel Palacios. A thirty-fight veteran of Guadalajara, Palacios has fought a who’s-who of Canadian contenders and always brings the action with his come-forward style. The bout is scheduled for six rounds in the super middleweight division.

In the co-main event of the evening, hulking Canadian heavyweight sensation Ken ‘One Tough Indian’ Frank is set to make a comeback taking on fellow Lethbridge, Alberta native Lee Mein. Frank will be returning to the squared circle for the first time since 2012 looking to pick up where he left off after exciting fights against the likes of former world title challenger Andy Ruiz and modern day heavyweight giant Tye Fields.

In another exciting co-featured bout, fast rising Teofista Boxing prospect Devin Reti will look to compete in his first bout in the welterweight division when he takes on a fighter soon to be determined in his first eight rounder. Reti turned heads on Teofista’s April 1st gala with a dominant shut out victory over cagey Mexican veteran Cesar Figueroa. Standing at six feet tall and dubbed ‘The Canadian Canelo’, Reti is poised to become a formidable threat in the 147-pound division.

Local Milk River, Alberta charge Layne McTaggart is slated to make his pro debut in preliminary action, and will be tried in his first outing taking on battle tested veteran Dia Grant in a four round, 165-pound bout.

The evening will get underway with some exciting amateur boxing featuring a new generation of hopeful Alberta pugilists. Local Taber product Brad Olson is set to see action and will have a strong contingent of supporters present. Olson, a spar-mate of Joel Mills, is a popular local personality and tremendous athlete who is sure to provide the fans with some exciting preliminary action.

In other amateur action, twelve-year-old Joel Mills protégé Gavin Kinniburgh of Pro Performance Athletic Centre will be showcased in addition to fellow Taberites Brent Anderson and Lee McTaggart.

The event will take place at the Taber Community Centre complex with the Heritage Inn Hotel & Convention Centre as the host hotel. The weigh-in and press conference is rumoured to be taking place at the local Boston Pizza.

Fight night is Saturday, July 15 with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. and the first bell set to ring at 7:00 p.m.

General admission tickets will be priced at $40.00 and are limited to 1200. VIP tables with full service are priced at $1250 plus GST. Information on local and online ticketing will be released shortly. Stay tuned to Teofista.com and Facebook.com/teofistaboxing for more info.

Sponsorship packages are limited and will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Joel Mills and Eric de Guzman have entered into an exclusive partnership to bring this new and exciting brand of professional and amateur boxing to the town of Taber and will be looking to make it an annual event. For all inquiries and questions regarding sponsorship, advertising and business relations with Teofista Boxing Series, contact Eric de Guzman at 403-681-0094.