Joel “Big Joe” Djeko wins by 3rd Round TKO in Belgium

In search of his 12th win, 6’6″, Joe “BIG JOE” Djeko stepped in against Tamas Kazma in his native Belgium, and got right to work.

In dominating fashion, “BIG JOE” took the fight to Kazma, in front of his hometown fans, and earned the TKO stoppage in the 3rd round, of the scheduled 8 round Cruiserweight tilt.





Star Boxing head, Joe DeGuardia had this to say about Joel’s win, “Joel showed last night one of the reasons we signed him. He is a crowd pleaser in Belgium and could soon be a real threat in the Cruiserweight division. His massive frame and punching power will have boxing fans eager to see “BIG JOE” in the ring.”