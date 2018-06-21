Joe Smith Jr. vs. Melvin Russell at full capacity on 6/30

New England’s passion for the sweet-science is as alive as ever for STAR BOXING’S “SLUGFEST AT THE SUN” on June 30th. Ringside seats for the long awaited return of the “Common Man”, Long Island light heavyweight JOE SMITH JR. (23-2 19KOs) against Kentucky’s MELVIN “THE ROMANTIC REDNECK” RUSSELL (11-4-2 7KOs) at the Mohegan Sun have been officially sold out.





Joe Smith Jr. vs. Melvin Russell will be a scheduled 10-round fight in what should be one of the most anticipated returns in boxing this year for the Long Island fan-favorite. After eleven months out of the ring due to a broken jaw, the #3 (WBC) and #7 (WBA) world rated light heavyweight, Joe Smith Jr. returns in a big way, at the beautiful Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. After coming off a stellar KO win on NBC against Andrzej Fonfara, and defeating the legend Bernard Hopkins on HBO, Smith Jr. has his eyes set on getting a world championship later this year.

JOE DEGUARDIA, President and CEO of Star Boxing said, “Ringside seats sold out immediately. It thrills me that New Englanders will be packing the arena alongside the throngs of Long Island and other New Yorkers eager to see the return of Joe Smith Jr , as well as Kali Reis, Anthony Laureano and all of the other great New England talent we are bringing to the Mohegan Sun on June 30th.”

The co-featured event on the card will showcase Rhode Island’s two-time middleweight champion KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS (13-7-1, 4 KOs) against former world title challenger PATY “LA ELEGANTE” RAMIREZ (11-5, 5 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round contest. Reis is coming off a breakout performance last month when she faced the #1 pound-for-pound female fighter and undisputed women’s world welterweight champion, CECELIA BRAEKUS (33-0).In what would be the first female bout ever featured on HBO, “KO” dropped Braekhus in the seventh round, the first time the pound-for-pound champ had ever been knocked down in her career.

June 30th’s card promises to deliver a night of action-packed entertainment that will leave audience members off their seats. Tickets at $30 and $45 are still available, however they’re going quickly.





THE UNDERCARD:

Along with the much anticipated return of Joe Smith Jr., and the homecoming of co-feature Kali Reis, the undercard features the top talent New England has to offer. Highlighting six-undefeated New England rising stars, including

Star Boxing’s 2017 Prospect of the Year” ANTHONY LAUREANO, New London Heavyweight, CASSIUS CHANEY, New Haven native, WILLIAM FOSTER III, and Union Local 941 laborer, JOE FARINA.