Joe Smith Jr. returns from broken jaw on June 30

Many of New England’s best and most promising boxers will be in action JUNE 30 on the “SLUGFEST AT THE SUN” card, presented by JOE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING, at Mohegan Sun Area in Uncasville, Connecticut.





“SLUGFEST at the SUN” featuring JOE SMITH JR.

The “Common Man,” Long Island light heavyweight JOE SMITH, JR. (23-2, 19 KOs), returns to the ring after being inactive the past 11 months recovering from a broken jaw. The popular Irish-American will face MELVIN “THE ROMANTIC REDNECK” RUSSELL (11-4-2, 7 KOs) in the 10-round main event.

Smith burst onto the boxing scene in 2016 when he defeated, top rated light heavyweight, Andrzej Fonfara on NBC in Chicago, and again later that year, when he knocked living legend Bernard Hopkins clear out of the ring, becoming the first person to ever KO the former multi-division world champion and future Hall of Famer.

JOE DEGUARDIA, CEO of Star Boxing had this to say about June 30th, “We are thrilled to be up in New England for this sensational show at Mohegan Sun on June 30th that will be filled with local favorites and headlined by an international favorite (Joe Smith Jr). Boxing history is full of exciting fighters from New England and on June 30th fans will be treated to local fighters aiming to continue a rich tradition of tough New Englanders.”





In the eight-round co-featured event, two-time middleweight champion (pictured to left) KALI “KO MEQUINONOAG” REIS (13-7-1, 4 KOs), fighting out of Cranston, RI, is coming off her eye-opening performance last month against undisputed women’s world welterweight champion and pound-4-pound Queen, 33-0 CECELIA BRAEKUS, in the first female bout ever featured on HBO. Reis floored Braekhus once, but she lost a 10-round decision. The former WBC and UBF World middleweight champion will meet former world title challenger PATTY “LA ELEGANTE” RAMIREZ (11-5, 5 KOs), of Mexico, on Aug. 30 at Mohegan Sun.

Six New Englanders are scheduled to provide support on the undercard, including 2016 N.E. Golden Gloves champion “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (7-0, 3 KOs), of East Hartford (CT), in a six-round junior welterweight match against Mexican knockout artist JUAN de la cruz RODRIGUEZ (8-9-1, 6KOs). Laureano earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Manchester Community College.

Former University of New Haven basketball star, New London, CT undefeated heavyweight CASSIUS CHANEY (12-0, 6 KOs), meets ELDER “BARON” HERNANDEZ (5-2, 3 KOs), of Mexico, in a six-round bout. Chaney is coming off a vicious second round KO win at Madison Square Garden against Tim Washington.Chaney is promoted by Main Events.

New Haven, CT junior lightweight prospect WILLIAM FOSTER III (8-0, 6 KOs), a three-time N.E. Golden Gloves champion, puts his undefeated pro record on the line in a six-rounder versus TRYROME JONES (4-3-1, 1 KO). Foster is promoted by Murphy’s Boxing.





Exciting South Boston, MA junior welterweight, and Union Local 941 railroad laborer, JOE FARINA (2-0, 2 KOs) throws-down with STEVE MOORE (1-3, 1 KO) in a six-round junior welterweight battle.

In a pair of six-round fights, Worcester, MA junior middleweight ANDY GONZALEZ (6-2, 5 KOs) has prepared to upset unbeaten WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (8-0, 2 KOs). Toussaint’s last three fights have ended via TKO, and the Long Island fighter plans on extending the streak to four,while Springfield, MA junior middleweight ANTHONY VELAZQUEZ (2-0, 2 KOs) will try to make an impression against ANTHONY WOODS (1-6-1).