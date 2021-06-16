Joe Joyce media day quotes & photos

HALL OF FAME promoter Frank Warren today announced that Joe Joyce will face former World title challenger Carlos Takam at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday July 24, live on BT.

Joyce will be risking a guaranteed World title challenge when he tackles French star Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs), who went ten rounds with Anthony Joshua in an IBF and WBA championship challenge in October 2017.

Destructive Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) is back in action for the first time since his win against Daniel Dubois last November when he captured the vacant European title and relieved Dubois of his British and Commonwealth titles.

Putney’s Joyce is currently ranked number two by the WBO, but will move into their mandatory position after September’s proposed Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk clash.

The Queensberry card is billed ‘A Heavy Night’ with Joyce v Takam taking place a few hours before Tyson Fury defends his WBC World Heavyweight crown against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

Here are a selection of quotes from today’s press conference.

FRANK WARREN

Joe has been very patient by waiting seven months for a fight and that isn’t down to us. The fact is negotiations went on for ages and came to nothing between Tyson Fury and AJ. We had to preserve Joe’s position at number two with the WBO because had that fight taken place, Joe would have fought Usyk. Everyone knows who Takam is and he can’t afford to slip up. Hopefully AJ gets his fight sorted with Usyk. Once he does, Joe will be installed as the mandatory challenger. Joe has got his seat at the table and has to do the business on the night. He has kept in great shape since beating Daniel and been chomping at the bit. The moment has come and now he has to do the business. I don’t think he will get his shot this year, but if he keeps winning he gets that WBO World title fight. In fairness to Joe and his team they didn’t want an easy fight. They wanted someone the public know and who will come to fight. Within the next year he will be challenging for a World title.

JOE JOYCE

When I thought I might fight Usyk, I just went to the gym, practised some southpaw techniques, but boxing is unpredictable and you never really know what is going to happen. I kept myself ready, stayed off the doughnuts and the beers so I’m in good shape. I was training like I was going to fight Usyk, but now I am totally focused on Takam. He’s not a southpaw, he’s orthodox and I am confident of my ability in this fight. I am within touching distance of a World title fight and let them know I’m ready to fight whoever has the belts. I have accepted the fight with Takam because he is a good name, an experienced fighter, he’s strong and always comes to win. It’s going to be a great fight. He is a short fighter in stature so will want to get in range, throw those big dangerous hooks and get under my jab. It’s going to be a difficult fight. I just need to increase my sparring and I’m ready to go. There are a few fights to be sorted out, but I can fight any of the big names for a World title. That is what I’m in the sport for. I said I was going to win all the belts, win a World title and I am right there. I am going to get to my destination. I want Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury when I fight for a World title. I always seem to be the underdog who pulls through. It’s less pressure on myself and I make sure I do the work in the gym. It will be so much better with fans back and I can pick up their energy. I’m gonna beat up Takam, won’t be able to sleep and I will watch Tyson against Deontay.

Wilder has a new trainer in Malik Scott, but is he going to be able to change enough to do much different? He has that equaliser, but Fury took it and got back up in their first fight. Fury’s skills are so much better and it looks a formality for him but is still exciting because Wilder is dangerous. I will win by stoppage or KO but wont round predict a round.

SAM JONES

We told Frank that we didn’t want to go backwards. We wanted to go forward. Joe wanted a tough challenge. He could have had a much easier fight, but Joe wanted Takam and that is a testament to him. Joe gets written off and people say he is slow and ponderous, but every Heavyweight that has been in there with Joe will tell you he is a whole different proposition when you have a 19 stone man coming at you constantly. He is like a wasp, a big one and will not leave you alone. Takam has muscles growing from his arm pits, is always game and gives everyone tough fights. He has been at World level and in good fights. Joe has to perform and keep his position with the WBO. This is no easy fight, but we’re confident he will do a number. Tyson Fury is a genius of fighter, but Joe on his day will beat any man. Hopefully Tyson and AJ will get it on later this year and then Joe can fight the winner.