Joe Joyce makes history

On May 5th in London, England, boxing history was made when 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Joe Joyce became the first fighter to win the Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in just his fourth professional fight.





On the undercard of Bellew-Haye at the O2, Joyce, 32 dropped champion Lenroy Thomas three times before finally stopping him in the second round. It was an impressive display of power, poise and accuracy and one that has already placed the Haymaker/Ringstar boxer squarely in the center of all conversations regarding the stacked Heavyweight division.

Joyce is eagerly anticipating his next challenge; be it the newly crowned British Champion Hugie Fury or a possible showdown Derrick Chisora or the American Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller.

“May 5th was the passing of the torch,” noted promoter David Haye, “Joe delivered in impressive fashion while capturing the Commonwealth Title. This is just the beginning of his amazing journey towards becoming the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world and I’m proud to be part of that quest ”

“The heavyweights are the glamor division of our sport and to be able to capture this title is just he beginning,” said Joyce. “No challenge is too big for me and along with the team I have behind me, I am more than confident that we have just scratched the surface. I made room in my trophy cabinet for this title but there is a lot more space that needs to be filled. I want to thank my friends, family, fans and my team for supporting me. To them I promise — I won’t let you down!”





Co-promoter Richard Schaefer said, “Joe Joyce is the real deal! For his Cinco De Mayo event, he dedicated this fight to the legendary Rafael Garcia and truly fought “Mexican Style”. Arriving in a sombrero and Mexican gear, he knocked out his opponent with the legendary liver shots made famous by Julio Cesar Chaves Sr. Yes he fought for the Commonwealth Title but he also fought for Mexico. The UK and Mexico have a new champion. His name is Joe “Jose” Joyce. From now on, Cinco de Mayo will be known as Cinco de Joe!

On the same night Hayemaker Ringstar fighters, Kody Davies and Money Powell IV also demonstrated their future intent! Davies, landed a devastating body shot to his opponent in the first round to secure the win. The much avoided super middleweight has certainly got the boxing fraternity talking, having sparred with the likes of Joshua, Groves and Sexton. Davies also beat the recently crowned British Heavyweight Champion Hughie Fury as an amateur. Mentored by former two weight world champion Joe Calzaghe, he will next fight on the Hayemaker Ringstar show in June.

Money Powell IV, the youngest of the Hayemaker Ringstar stable, super welterweight continued his winning record in London with a TKO in the 4th round against seasoned professional Mark Krammerstodter.