Jobburn Out To Impress Hatton

OWEN JOBBURN is loving life as a professional boxer.

The former soldier swapped barracks for bag work in order to pursue life as a different kind of fighter when, after over half a decade serving his country, he made the switch from the armed forces to the paid code.

Two fights in and the 27 year-old, who is also training to become a personal trainer, is enjoying every minute.





“I’m loving being a pro boxer,” he confirmed. “I love the training and I love living the life. I’ve had a fantastic start.

“I’ve got great people behind me who believe in me and who I trust. Life is good at the minute.

“I enjoyed my debut and it was probably the least nervous I’ve felt before a fight. I knew I was ready. I fought a Polish lad, Sylwester Walczak, who was awkward. As soon as I hit him, he didn‘t want to know. He was constantly grabbing me and holding on but I won every round and was happy.

“I enjoyed my second fight (against Dean Croft). He came to have a go and I got my jab off and was pleased with my night’s work. It was much more entertaining and I was constantly on the front foot backing him up.

Having made his debut at Fenton Manor last October, Jobburn returns to the Leisure Complex in his hometown of Stoke for Hatton Boxing’s ‘Time To Shine’ show next month (February 18).

Featuring on the undercard of local heavyweight sensation, Nathan Gorman, Jobburn is looking forward to his ring return.

“Fenton Manor is a great venue,” he added. “It’s nice and local for me and I had a lot of support there last time. I’m expecting to do similar numbers this time around too.

“I read that Ricky Hatton is looking at making the place a bit of a fortress for Nathan and that’s great to hear because it’s an ideal place for me at this stage of my career.

“It’s a big thing for me to be involved in Hatton shows. Ricky has always been my favourite fighter. I used to watch him as a young late so it’s unreal to be working with him now.

“I’m out to impress him, and the fans, again. Training is going well. I found out about the show before Christmas so I didn’t go wild in December because I want to be in the best shape possible.

“I’m working on specifics with my trainer, Lindon Newbon, and I can feel myself improving all the time. I’m a completely different fighter to the ones that I was when I first linked up with him. I’m much improved but I know there’s more to come.”

Time to Shine is headlined by Nathan Gorman’s heavyweight tussle with Gogita Gorgiladze and is hosted by Hatton Boxing, the company founded by the four-time world champion that also manufactures premium boxing equipment and trains thousands of fitness professionals each year through its Academy.

A trio of title fights provide support as Craig Morris defends his Midlands Area title against Ryan Fields, Reuben Arrowsmith challenges Ryan Toms for the vacant British Challenge belt at super-welterweight; and Kieron McLaren locks horns with Michael Mooney for the same bauble at super-lightweight.

Also on in action on the bill will be fellow Hatton Boxing prospects Jake Haigh and Sam Evans as well as Stafford’s Rob Hunt, Cheshire’s Nathan Clarke and former amateur standout Luke Caci, who will be making his pro debut.