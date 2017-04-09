Jkitou Stops Miller To Become WBF World Light Heavyweight Champion

Undefeated Moroccan Rachid Jkitou won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Light Heavyweight title on Saturday night, April 8, when he overcame American Shawn Miller at the Hotel Palmeraie Golf Palace in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Miller, who was having his second shot at the title after losing a decision to Tony Averlant in France two years ago, started the fight boxing off his jab, keeping Jkitou at bay but not scoring much. The first round was a typical feeling-out round, and a quiet one.





In round two, spurred on by the home-crowd, Jkitou raised the tempo and had Miller on the ropes several times. The American put up a high guard, and Jkitou was able to throw his combinations and land some decent punches to body and head.

In the third Jkitou came out determined, and looked as if he had decided to go for an early finish. He succeeded, as he trapped Miller in a corner and let some sharp power-punches go. When Miller turned away to escape the onslaught, Jkitou caught him at the back of the head to send him down.

Clearly hurt, Miller was unable to beat the count of referee Mufadel Elghazaoui, and the fight was waved off at 1:56 of round number three.

New World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Light Heavyweight Champion Rachid Jkitou improved his impressive professional record to 25-0 (18), while former WBF North American champion Shawn Miller travels back to Troy, New York at 15-4 (5).

The fight was promoted by Abdelilah Rahilou and Etoile Verte Productions.

