Jimmy Williams vs. Issouf Kinda – Weights

Listed below are weights for all the participants in tomorrow’s CES Boxing event at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s The Premier Ballroom, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26th, 2017.

Doors open at 5 p.m. ET and the opening bout begins at 6.





Tickets are priced at $55, $90, $155 and $325 and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.foxwoods.com, or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253 or 800-200-2882 or at the Grand Theater Box Office. All $55, $90 and $155 tickets offer buyers a reserved ticket to the exclusive Pay Per View showing of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor from Nevada at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater. A $325 ticket purchase includes preferred seating. All bouts are subject to change.

Tickets for the closed-circuit event only can be purchased online at www.foxwoods.com, by phone at 800-200-2882 or through any Ticketmaster location.

The entire eight-fight card at The Premier Ballroom, presented by CES Boxing, will stream live on Facebook, free of charge, as part of the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook Series.

JIMMY WILLIAMS





New Haven, Conn.

13-0-1, 5 KOs

144

ISSOUF KINDA

Bronx, N.Y.

18-4, 7 KOs

143

JUISEPPE CUSUMANO

Carini, Sicily

11-1, 9 KOs

239

ROBERT DUNTON

Wilmington, Del.

11-16-1, 6 KOs

257

JAMAINE ORTIZ

Worcester, Mass.

4-0, 3 KOs

138

CRISTOBAL MARRERO

New London, Conn.

4-0, 2 KOs

144

MIGUEL ORTIZ

Springfield, Mass.

2-0, 1 KO

143

RICHARD RIVERA

Hartford, Conn.

2-0, 2 KOs

177

LEANDRO SILVA

Sao Paolo, Brazil

Pro debut

178

JAREL PEMBERTON

Boston, Mass.

Pro debut

170

NATE SCHULTE

Woburn, Mass.

0-2

172

JOSE RIVERA

Hartford, Conn.

3-1, 3 KOs

159

CORWIN FARMER

Tarboro, N.C.

1-1

159