Jimmy Williams vs. Issouf Kinda – Weights

Listed below are weights for all the participants in tomorrow’s CES Boxing event at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s The Premier Ballroom, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26th, 2017.
Doors open at 5 p.m. ET and the opening bout begins at 6.
Tickets are priced at $55, $90, $155 and $325 and can be purchased online at www.cesboxing.com, www.foxwoods.com, or www.ticketmaster.com, by phone at 401-724-2253 or 800-200-2882 or at the Grand Theater Box Office. All $55, $90 and $155 tickets offer buyers a reserved ticket to the exclusive Pay Per View showing of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor from Nevada at Foxwoods’ Grand Theater. A $325 ticket purchase includes preferred seating. All bouts are subject to change.
Tickets for the closed-circuit event only can be purchased online at www.foxwoods.com, by phone at 800-200-2882 or through any Ticketmaster location.
The entire eight-fight card at The Premier Ballroom, presented by CES Boxing, will stream live on Facebook, free of charge, as part of the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook Series.
JIMMY WILLIAMS
New Haven, Conn.
13-0-1, 5 KOs
144
ISSOUF KINDA
Bronx, N.Y.
18-4, 7 KOs
143
JUISEPPE CUSUMANO
Carini, Sicily
11-1, 9 KOs
239
ROBERT DUNTON
Wilmington, Del.
11-16-1, 6 KOs
257
JAMAINE ORTIZ
Worcester, Mass.
4-0, 3 KOs
138
CRISTOBAL MARRERO
New London, Conn.
4-0, 2 KOs
144
MIGUEL ORTIZ
Springfield, Mass.
2-0, 1 KO
143
RICHARD RIVERA
Hartford, Conn.
2-0, 2 KOs
177
LEANDRO SILVA
Sao Paolo, Brazil
Pro debut
178
JAREL PEMBERTON
Boston, Mass.
Pro debut
170
NATE SCHULTE
Woburn, Mass.
0-2
172
JOSE RIVERA
Hartford, Conn.
3-1, 3 KOs
159
CORWIN FARMER
Tarboro, N.C.
1-1
159