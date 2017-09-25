Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales faces Alberto “Explosivo” Machado on 10/21

Panamanian southpaw Jezreel “El Invisible” Corrales (22-1-0, 8 KOs) will head to New York for his second fight in the U.S. and third defense of his WBA Super World Super Featherweight Title against unified NABO and NABA Super Featherweight Champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (18-0, 15 KOs) in a 12-round main event at Turning Stone Resort Casino. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 21 and will be televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:05 p.m. ET/PT.

After spending his entire professional career fighting in his home country of Panama, the 26-year-old Corrales traveled to Tokyo in June 2016 to take on the then-undefeated Takashi Uchiyama, a man who had defended his WBA Super Featherweight title more than ten times. In a stunning upset, Corrales destroyed Uchiyama in only two rounds, and defeated Uchiyama once again via split decision victory in their December 2016 rematch. Corrales then made his U.S. debut against the tough Mexican Robinson “Robin Hood” Castellanos in Los Angeles on July 15, winning by technical decision in a tough war that had both men visiting the canvas.





“I am very excited to fight for a second time on HBO, but this time in the headlining bout of a great event,” said Jezreel Corrales. “I know that Alberto Machado is a strong fighter, but I too am strong and intelligent. I know that my style of fighting will give him a lot of problems. I’m confident that I will defend my title for the third time successfully.”

Machado, a 27-year-old of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a big man for his division and boasts power in both hands. After almost five years climbing up the super featherweight rankings, Machado earned the NABO Super Featherweight Title against Juan Martinez via stunning first round knockout. Machado then took on NABA Super Featherweight Champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales, defeating him soundly via 10-round unanimous decision on Aug. 18 in the main event of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN. Machado will look to take advantage of his first title shot in his first HBO appearance.

“I am very happy and ready to face the great champion Jezreel Corrales,” said Alberto Machado. “I know that it won’t be an easy fight, but I am more motivated then ever to take this title to my family and to Puerto Rico, who really needs it during this time of grief.

This fight is for my son, my family, and for Puerto Rico. I know that a victory would bring happiness to Puerto Rico after the destruction caused by hurricane Maria. HBO is the television channel that each boxer wants to be on in order to keep moving on to better things, as was done by great Puerto Rican boxers such as Miguel Cotto, Felix ‘Tito’ Trinidad, and Hector ‘Macho’ Camacho.”

In the non-televised portion of the card, two prospects of the NoXcuse Boxing Club will put their undefeated records on the line against opponents that will be announced shortly. D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (17-0, 12 KOs) of Washington, DC will return in a 10-round super middleweight fight, while Lamont Roach, Jr. (14-0, 5 KOs) of Marlboro, Maryland will return in a 10-round featherweight fight.





Zachary “Zungry” Ochoa (17-1, 7 KOs), the super lightweight prospect of Brooklyn, New York will return in a six-round fight, and Luis Feliciano (3-0) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin will battle in a six-round super lightweight fight. Opponents for both will be announced shortly.

Host of the October 21st event, Turning Stone Resort Casino is an award-winning destination resort, which continues to distinguish itself as a premier venue for fight-of-the-year level boxing. The October event will mark Turning Stone’s 23rd nationally-televised boxing event, cementing the resort as a leading destination for nationally-televised combat sports. Turning Stone is celebrated for its noteworthy boxing events such as boxing legend Mike Tyson selecting the resort as the venue for his world debut as a promoter, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali made her boxing debut at Turning Stone and in April 2015, Turning Stone was selected to host “Fight of the Year” contender – Matthysse vs. Provodnivkov – over arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. Turning Stone features world-class amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues with live entertainment every weekend.

Tickets for this highly anticipated matchup are on sale now and available for $65 for ringside seats and others priced at $25, $30, $40 and $49, plus any applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Turning Stone Resort Box Office, by calling 315-361-7469 or online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com).

