Jeyvier Cintrón vs. Marvin Solano this Friday

The successful series “A Puño Limpio” will end 2018 this Friday, December 7, with two important matches when former Olympians Jeyvier Cintrón and Víctor Bisbal feature in separate bouts in a show that will be held at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing.





“We returned in August with A Puño Limpio after several years and it has been a success in Trujillo Alto and we concluded 2018 with two former Olympians, Jeyvier Cintrón and Víctor Bisbal, in important fights for their future, while we continue with our commitment to give an alternative to the young prospects in this scenario,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP. “Once again, we thank the administration of Trujillo Alto and its mayor José Luis Cruz Cruz for the support provided.”

The main event of the night will have Jeyvier Cintron (8-0, 4 kos), the two time Puerto Rican Olympian (2012 and 2016) and Top Rank company fighter, defending his WBO Latino title at 115 pounds against Nicaraguan Marvin Solano (21-2, 8 kos) to 10 rounds. Cintron, who is ranked 11 by the WBO at 115 pounds, will fight for the seventh time this year.

“I am very happy to fight again in Puerto Rico. We are training to give another great demonstration and continue my road to the world title,” said the Bayamon native, who is trained by former double world champion Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón.





In the co-main event, the 2004 Puerto Rican Olympian, Víctor Bisbal (22-3, 16 kos), returns to the ring after two years inactive to face the Brazilian Edson Roberto Dos Santos (30-3-2, 24 kos) in a heavyweight division fight scheduled to 10 rounds.

“We are back in the ring with another opportunity that we are going to take advantage of to get a world fight later. We hope to be successful and to have good fights in the future,” said Bisbal.

The rest of the action will be in four round bouts with Calynton Lauren Jr. (2-0, 2 kos), of the Virgin Islands, facing Kenny Cruz Carrasquillo (3-2-1, 2 kos) in the heavyweights; Pablo de Jesús (3-0, 3 kos) vs. Ronald Quintana (0-1-1) at 160 pounds; Yasiel Ortiz (2-0) will face debutant Jose Otero at 122 pounds; Gabriel Roig Méndez (2-0) will face debutant David Reyes at 112 pounds, and Alfredo “Salsero” Cruz (2-0, 2 kos) will face Kenny Julián Agosto (0-4) at 118 pounds.