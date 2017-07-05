Jeyvier Cintron to fight on July 21

Two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron is excited on showing his talent in his debut in Puerto Rico on Friday, July 21, at the beginning of the series “Viernes de Campeones en Casino Metro Boxing Nights”, presented by PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) at the San Juan Ballroom of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino in San Juan.

Cintron (1-0), the only Puerto Rican boxer who has participated in two Olympic Games (2012 and 2016), made his professional debut after sign with Top Rank on April 21 with an unanimous decision win over Mexican Leonardo Reyes (7-13, 2 KOs). Now, he will face another Mexican, Antonio Rodriguez (4-2), in a four rounds bout at 118 pounds in the show headlined by Puerto Rican world champion in five divisions Amanda Serrano defending her WBO 122 pounds belt.

“We are ready, ready to fight and excited to fight in my country, we are now in the last touches because the fight is close,” said Cintron, son of former fighter Javier “Perrito” Cintron and trained by the former 105 and 108 pound world champion Iván “Iron Boy” Calderon. “There is a little pressure because the fight is in Puerto Rico, but that is taken away with the work we are doing, which is very good physical and mental.”





Along with Calderon, the 22-year-old boxer, who worked this afternoon at the Felix Pagan Pintor Gym in Guaynabo on floor exercises, several shadows and mitts rounds, punching bag, speed bag and jump the rope, said he continues to improve some aspects of his style.

“Some things we are doing is working to cut the ring more and use more jabs, those and more are small details that we are correcting with Ivan,” added Cintron.

The feature bout of the night have Serrano (32-1-1, 24 KO’s) in a defense of her WBO superbantamweight title against a rival to be announced; Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (26-5, 16 KOs) will face Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) for the WBO Latino 130 pounds title, and three-time Olympian from Brazil (2008, 2012 and 2016), Robson Conceicao (3-0, 2 KO’s), the only Brazilian gold medalist in Olympic boxing, will face Mexican Jesus Serrano (16-4-2, 11 KO’s) in an eight rounds and 130 pounds bout.

More details of the rest of the show soon.