Jessie Vargas To Attend 2018 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today two-division champion “The Pride of Las Vegas” Jessie Vargas will be in Canastota to attend festivities planned for the 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend June 7-10th.





“Jessie Vargas is an outstanding young fighter who provides fight fans with excitement each and every time he steps into the ring,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are so happy that he will be in Canastota to participate in events planned for the Hall of Fame Weekend and interact with his fans.”

Vargas compiled over 100 amateur victories that included two Mexican and US national championships before turning pro in 2008. He won his first 26 bouts, including wins over Vivian Harris, Walter Estrada, Josesito Lopez, Steve Forbes and Antonio DeMarco. In 2014, he won the WBA super lightweight championship and became a two-division champion with a 9th round TKO over Sadam Ali for the WBO welterweight title. He lost the crown in a spirited 12-round decision to Manny Pacquiao in 2016. His most recent bout was a thrilling draw with Adrien Broner in a bout televised live on SHOWTIME. His professional record stands at 28-2-1(10 KOs).

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Riddick Bowe, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.