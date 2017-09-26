Jessica Nery Plata Finally Gets Her Shot At World Glory!

After more than six years as a professional, one of the best young female flyweights on the planet, Mexico´s Jessica Nery Plata, will finally get her shot at a world championship on Saturday October 14, when she challenges for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) World Flyweight title.

In the biggest fight of her life, Nery Plata, still only twenty-three years old, will face reigning Argentinian Super Flyweight Champion Maria Magdalena Rivera, on a show promoted by Jose Vicente Sanchez Zaragoza and his KO Promotions in Ocotlan, Mexico.





Nery Plata, 20-1 (3), was only seventeen when she made her paid début in July of 2011, and seven months later she picked up a minor title by dethroning former WBA world champion Ibeth Zamora Silva. Zamora Silva later went on to capture the WBC World Light Flyweight title, and make eight successful defences.

Fighting out of Mexico City, Nery Plata has retained the belt she won from Zamora Silva seven times, and defeated several world class opponents along the way. Only current WBC World Champion Esmeralda Moreno, 30-7-1 at the time, managed to beat her when they fought in August of 2015.

Maria Magdalena Rivera, 10-4-3 (3), turned pro in August of 2012 and got her first opportunity to win a world title almost exactly three years later. On August 28, 2015 in East London, South Africa, she came out on the short end of a split decision against local favourite Sharadene Fortuin for the IBO Bantamweight crown.

Since then the thirty-seven year old from Buenos Aires has been on the prowl for another opportunity to become world champion. And she has done her part, winning five straight fights and picked up the South American title as well as the Argentinian national title in the process.





Both boxers have paid their dues on the way, but only one of them can come out on top as WBF World Flyweight Champion on October 14. Will Nery Plata be too talented and fresh for Rivera, or will the visitor be too seasoned and determined for the local youngster? Only time will tell!